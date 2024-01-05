“This obviously isn’t the best news to start the tennis season” - Madison Keys pulls out of 2024 Australian Open due to shoulder injury

Madison Keys recently announced that she will not be able to compete in the first Grand Slam of the year, the 2024 Australian Open, due to a shoulder injury.

Keys, currently ranked 13th in the world, said she was advised by her medical staff to take time off and let her body heal. She expressed her disappointment and gratitude to her fans in a heartfelt message.

Keys is one of the most accomplished players on the WTA tour, having won seven titles and reached the final of the 2017 US Open. She is also a two-time semifinalist at the Australian Open, making it to the last four in 2015 and 2022.

The 28-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday, January 4, to share the news of her withdrawal from the Australian Open.

"Unfortunately I’ve been struggling with a shoulder injury and have been advised by my medical staff to withdraw from the Australian Open this year. This obviously isn’t the best news to start the tennis season, but I also know I’m making the right choice for my body to take the proper time and let it heal," Keys wrote.

Keys expressed her love for the city and the fans and thanked them for their support.

"I absolutely love Melbourne and the fans there SO much and can’t wait to see you next year. Thank you everyone for your support as always, it means a lot," Keys added.

Keys will miss the chance to add to her impressive record at the Australian Open, where she has reached the semifinals twice and the quarterfinals once. She debuted in Melbourne in 2012 and faced an early exit against Jie Zheng in straight sets.

The American had her breakthrough in 2015 when she beat Petra Kvitova and Venus Williams en route to the semifinals, where she eventually lost to Serena Williams in straight sets. She repeated her feat in 2022, where she lost to Ashleigh Barty in the semifinal, 1-6, 3-6.

Madison Keys also made the quarterfinal in 2018, losing to Angelique Kerber, 1-6, 2-6. She has a 27-10 win-loss record at the Australian Open and has earned a total of $2.3 million in prize money from the tournament.

A look into Madison Keys' performance in the 2023 season

Madison Keys at the 2023 WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai

Madison Keys had a decent 2023 season, making it to the US Open semifinals and winning a tournament in Eastbourne.

Keys kicked off her 2023 campaign at the Australian Open, where she reached the third round, eventually losing to Victoria Azarenka 1-6, 6-2, 6-1. She maintained her form with quarterfinal appearances in Dubai and Charleston, where she was beaten by Coco Gauff and Daria Kasatkina, respectively.

The highlight of Keys' season came at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne, where she claimed her seventh career title by defeating Kasatkina 6-2, 7-6(13). Continuing her strong showing, she reached the quarterfinals at the Wimbledon Championships for the second time, ultimately facing a defeat against World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka with a scoreline of 2-6, 4-6.

The American transitioned to hard-court swing, impressively making it to the quarterfinals of the Citi Open in Washington and her third semifinal at the US Open.

Keys beat Arantxa Rus, Yanina Wickmayer, Liudmila Samsonova, Jessica Pegula, and Marketa Vondrousova on her way to the last four, before succumbing to Aryna Sabalenka 0-6, 7-6(1), 7-6(5).

Madison Keys' latest match was at the WTA Elite Trophy in October, where she lost to eighth seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in straight sets.