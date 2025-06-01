Alexander Zverev told the media that Carlos Alcaraz wasn't likely to lose before the 2025 French Open final, as the toughest opponents that the Spaniard can face are not on his half of the men's singles draw. The German's comments, however, have since been interpreted to be haughty by a large section of the tennis community.

Zverev didn't mince his words while talking about second-seeded Alcaraz's path to the summit clash in Paris following his straight-set third-round defeat of Italy's Flavio Cobolli earlier on Saturday, May 31.

"I honestly think Carlos will be in the final," the third seed told the media at French Open 2025 on Saturday. "To be very fair, I don’t think there’s anyone on that side of the draw that will challenge him too much."

Alexander Zverev has since met the ire of many tennis fans on X. One went as far as to suggest that the 28-year-old's comment was an indicator of his supposedly unlikable personality. A few others piled up on the three-time Major runner-up, calling his remarks about his peers "disrespectful."

"Yh this is why no one likes Zverev," one fan wrote on X followed by a few laughing emojis.

"So disrespectful comment towards his colleagues. Zverev hasn't won any Grand Slams, yet he has the nerve to say this," another insisted.

"Hahahahha considering himself a threat against him, Plus it’s so disrespectful to other players such as musetti and rune," one more fan claimed.

Some fans, meanwhile, targeted Zverev for his implications that he was among the top players who could trouble Alcaraz at this year's French Open.

"You are not one of them!" one fan said in response to Alexander Zverev's remarks.

"Like Zverev can challenge Alcaraz," one fan wrote on X.

"What does he mean 'WE?'" another asked rhetorically.

The 2024 French Open defending champion, meanwhile, will take on 13th-seeded Ben Shelton for a place in the quarterfinals of the clay-court Major later on Sunday. If he manages to get past the explosive American, the winner between 12th-seeded Tommy Paul and the 25th-seeded Alexei Popyrin will await him.

Alcaraz would likely run into either eighth-seeded Holger Rune or 10th-seeded Lorenzo Musetti, who will face off in a blockbuster fourth-round clash, in the semifinals.

Alexander Zverev looks at his seventh French Open quarterfinal appearance

Alexander Zverev hits a volley during his French Open 3R win | Image Source: Getty

Alexander Zverev will next face World No. 35 Tallon Griekspoor in the fourth round of the 2025 French Open on Monday, June 2. The German is the firm favorite to take this match-up, as he leads his head-to-head with the Dutchman by a margin of 7-2.

However, the World No. 3 will likely be wary of his opponent's challenge, who upset him in three sets at the Indian Wells Masters earlier in March.

Provided Zverev is able to navigate past Griekspoor's challenge, he can take respite in reaching at least the last eight in Paris for the seventh time in his career. The 2024 runner-up has a significantly good track record on the famed terre battue, having reached the final last year, the semifinals in 2021-23, and the quarterfinals in 2018-19.

