"It's not my birthday" - Aryna Sabalenka after Paula Badosa pranked her

Aryna Sabalenka took to Twitter to shed light on her recent "birthday" celebration, organized by fellow tennis player Paula Badosa.

Badosa had earlier posted a video in which she surprised Sabalenka with a birthday cake and candles while the Belarusian looked perplexed.

Sabalenka soon cleared the air, revealing that it was not her birthday and that she was the victim of a prank played on her by the Spaniard.

"Guys just want to let you know, it's not my birthday. It's just Paula has such a good sense of humor," Sabalenka tweeted.

The World No. 4 couldn't help but laugh at the prank, calling it "really funny."

"This one was really funny, still can't stop laughing," Sabalenka wrote.

She also hinted at revenge on November 15, Badosa's birthday.

"November 15, you'll receive a nice present," Sabalenka added.

Paula Badosa and Aryna Sabalenka share an excellent camaraderie. The duo, nicknamed 'Sabadosa', won their first ever doubles match as a pair at the Miami Open this season.

"I couldn't understand why people can hate me without knowing me" - Paula Badosa

San Diego Open - Day 5

In a recent interview with the WTA, Paula Badosa opened up about having to deal with haters.

"I'm dealing with so many new things this year," said the Spaniard."One of the things that I'm dealing with is that, of course, I love them and I have a lot of fans, but for the first time I feel as well that I have haters."

Badosa struggled to come to terms with how people could hate her without even knowing her.

"That was very tough for me to understand because I couldn't understand why people can hate me without knowing me, you know?" she continued.

The Spaniard elaborated further, saying that it was something she was learning to deal with.

""It's still tough for me to see people that, no matter what you do, they're still going to judge you and criticize you, and they're going to hate you. I'm still dealing with that and it's something that's tough to handle," she added.

