"This should not be such an ordeal", "It's giving match fixing" - Tennis fans react to US Open draw ceremony being conducted without livestream

The US Open will reportedly not be broadcasting its main-draw ceremony publicly, choosing to conduct it behind closed doors instead. This news has been universally lambasted by fans, who believe there is a serious lack of transparency from the organizers of the Major tournament.

For the uninitiated, during a draw ceremony, the top seeds are placed in selected positions, to ensure that they do not meet earlier than realistically expected. The unseeded players are then distributed accross the draw through a computer program, which fills the remaining spots.

A British journalist named James Gray, who works for the "i" newspaper, recently took to social media to disclose to the tennis community that the procedure of drawing players will not be shown to the fans live.

Expand Tweet

This news was met with widespread condemnation and derision from tennis fans. Some of them believe that there is some serious conflict of interest at play in this situation, and that US Open could influence the creation of the draw in order to achieve favourable potential match-ups during the fortnight.

One user named "Rush" stated that such a simple livestream shouldn't be a problem for a Grand Slam tournament.

"What is so hard about live streaming a draw honestly this should not be such an ordeal specially for a slam???" they tweeted followed by a crying emoji

Expand Tweet

Another user asserted that the organizers may be looking to give preferential treatment to some players in the draw.

"It’s giving match fixing idk," they wrote.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the British journalist who posted the report initially felt the need to make it clear that the draws won't be rigged. He did concede, however, that the US Open organizers could've made the event more interactive by livestreaming it to the fans.

"Obviously the draw isn't rigged. But it is the kind of thing that fans love to be involved with and can easily be turned into a decent bit of content to "launch" the tournament," he tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Here are some other reactions from the tennis universe:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The US Open remains the only Major tournament that doesn't live stream its draw ceremony

The Arthur Ashe Stadium at the US Open

Considering that three of the four Major tournaments have recently found ways to involve fans in the procedure of the draw ceremony, it may not bode well for the US Open that they will continue holding theirs behind closed doors.

The Australian Open and the French Open, on their part, have always live streamed their respective draw ceremonies on their YouTube channel. Wimbledon, on the other hand, used to broadcast their draw ceremony via radio for several years, before moving to the aforementioned medium.

Perhaps if even Wimbledon, a tournament that has at times struggled to keep up with the times, can be open enough to let live stream draw process, then so can the US Open.