"This person is calling me all kinds of names and harassing me online, can someone report him?"- Martina Navratilova asks her fans to report an online abuser 

Former World No. 1 Martina Navratilova recently faced some trouble from an online abuser who reproached her for supposedly being involved in supporting insensitive agendas. She asked her fans on Twitter to report the online abuser who falsely criticized the American.

"This person is calling me all kinds of names and harassing me online. Can someone report him? Thank you," Martina Navratilova tweeted on her social media.

Navratilova was being dispraised and called a racist for supporting the eviction of indigenous Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir (India) and also promoting Arab imperialism in non-Arab regions of Asia.

In 1989, thousands of Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave their homes because of Muslim extremists who resided in Jammu and Kashmir. The Pandits were told to convert to Islam, leave, or be killed. As a result, most Kashmiri Pandits fled to other parts of India.

The online abuser also criticized the former World No. 1 for supporting the spread of Arab imperialism. It involves influencing or forcing vulnerable groups of people to follow their beliefs for social, economic, or political gain. Navratilova felt the need to share this user's account on her page to fiendishly involve her name in heavily controversial subjects.

Online abuse by random social media users, who operate without their real name or use a fake identity, is quite common in today's internet savvy world. Fake news and hateful ideas on social media platforms often make the jump to cable news, shuttling disinformation into millions of living rooms.

The 18-time Major champion took the required measures to ensure her name wasn't involved in any such disinformation.

"What a year Iga Swiatek has had" - Martina Navratilova

Ons Jabeur, Iga Swiatek and Martina Navratilova 2022 US Open - Day 13

Martina Navratilova, one of the greatest players of all time, has praised Iga Swiatek for having an incredible season so far. The Pole became the No. 1 ranked player in the world after Ashleigh Barty retired in March and has been unstoppable ever since.

Swiatek has won eight titles so far this year, including two Majors (Roland Garros and US Open) and four WTA 1000 events. The Pole also broke the record for the most consecutive match wins on the WTA tour this century, winning 37 matches on the trot.

Navratilova tweeted about the World No. 1 after winning her eighth title of the season at the San Diego Open. Swiatek secured the title with a brilliant three-set win over Donna Vekic in the final.

"What a year Iga has had !!!" Martina Navratilova wrote on her twitter account

