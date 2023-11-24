“This racist a**wipe won” - Martina Navratilova slams newly elected Dutch PM Geert Wilders for his alleged Israeli connections

Martina Navratilova recently expressed her outrage over the recent electoral victory of Geert Wilders, the controversial leader of the Party of Freedom in the Netherlands.

Navratilova shared an old article that revealed that Wilders was once investigated by the Dutch intelligence service over his possible connections to Israel and how they might affect his loyalty to his country.

In 2016, a Dutch newspaper, De Volkskrant, revealed that Wilders had been secretly investigated by the General Intelligence and Security Service (AVID) — the Dutch equivalent of the CIA. The investigation, which took place between 2009 and 2010, was triggered by Wilders’ frequent visits to Israel, and his contacts with Israeli officials and right-wing groups.

The newspaper did not disclose the results of the investigation, but it suggested that it did not find any conclusive evidence of Wilders’ wrongdoing or disloyalty.

Navratilova, who is known for her outspoken views on social and political issues, was apparently shocked by Wilders’ electoral success. She shared the 2016 article about his investigation on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, November 24.

"Can’t believe this happened… this racist a**wipe won…. Go figure," Navratilova wrote.

Expand Tweet

Martina Navratilova blasts Elon Musk for spreading lies about the Israel-Palestine conflict

Martina Navratilova at the 2022 US Open

Martina Navratilova recently slammed Tesla CEO Elon Musk for his alleged involvement in spreading misinformation about the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Hamas militants launched an attack on Israel on October 7, prompting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to declare a state of war. Israel has reported that more than 700 of its people, mostly non-combatants, have died in the face of a synchronized attack.

The Washington Post has revealed that Musk, who bought the social media site Twitter and changed its name to X, encouraged everyone to follow accounts that are known for spreading falsehoods.

“For following the war in real-time, @WarMonitors & @sentdefender are good,” he said on X (formerly Twitter) in a now deleted tweet.

Navratilova expressed her disapproval on social media, alleging that Musk was fully aware of his actions. The 18-time Grand Slam champion asserted that such immense power should not be concentrated in the hands of a single individual.

"Elon knows exactly what he is doing. This is what happens when one human being has this much power. Usually it doesn’t end well," she said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Screenshots of Martina Navratilova's post on X (formerly Twitter)