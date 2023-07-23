"This is why Rafael Nadal is the GOAT" - Tennis fans react to the Spaniard picking Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo as the best ever

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal recently picked Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo in the soccer GOAT debate. His remarks came after Messi made his Inter Miami debut on US soil.

The 'GOAT' debate in football has raged for several years. Despite the fact that its main protagonists have entered the final stages of their illustrious careers, sports fans continue to have their own views on the subject.

Rafael Nadal, for his part, chose Lionel Messi when he was asked to make a choice between the two legends of the game. Even though the Spaniard took the World Cup winner's name, he made it very clear that he is a die-hard Real Madrid supporter.

"Messi is better, but I’m a [Real] Madrid fan," he said.

A man named Dimitris Sklavenitis recently uploaded a video to TikTok in which he was seen meeting the 22-time Grand Slam champion and posing for a photo. He also asked the tennis legend the question about Messi and Ronaldo before leaving. It was later posted on Twitter.

Tennis fans were pleased with Rafael Nadal's remarks, and they took to Twitter to express their feelings. According to one user, this is why the Spaniard is the GOAT, because he is always correct.

"This is why rafa is the goat he is always right," the user wrote.

Another user stated that the soccer GOAT debate had ended because the tennis legend himself made the remark, giving the Argentine an advantage over the Portuguese.

"Debate khatm when tennis goat says it's Messi it means Messi is better than Ronaldo," the user tweeted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

rafael_nadal_by_hippo @rnbyhippo22 So maybe you can guess that for him Messi is better but since he is a Madrid fan, he won’t be able not to prefer Ronaldo

Mihai C. @coChioru @rnbyhippo22 Exactly, Messi is better because of the results and all objectives means, but he's emotionally attached to Ronaldo. He understands that. Ironically, most of his fans don't, as they are exactly in the same situation.

When will Rafael Nadal be back in action?

Rafael Nadal pictured at the 2023 Australian Open - Day 3.

Rafael Nadal stated in a recent press conference that, despite his victories, the past few years have been challenging.

He also stressed the need to step away from the game for a short period since he is not fully prepared to compete at the highest level due to an injury sustained during the 2023 Australian Open.

The Spaniard revealed his plan to focus on regenerating his body, but did not specify a date for his return.

"They have been difficult years although the victories mask it," he said. "I make a point and part. At this point, without being prepared to be able to compete at the level I need. I have to put a point and aside to my sports career. I am going to try to regenerate my body. I'm not going to set a return date."

However, the 22-time Grand Slam winner mentioned that he is eyeing the Davis Cup at the end of the year for his potential return. He also plans to embrace 2024 with confidence, as he believes that it may be his final year in professional tennis.

"When I'm ready, I'll try to be there," Rafael Nadal said. "The Davis Cup, at the end of the year, can be an objective. And try to face next year with guarantees in what I think will be my last year."

