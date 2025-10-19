"This cannot be real wtf";"Is this even allowed" - Fans baffled by Alexander Zverev's 'joke' Vienna Open draw ft. Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev

Alexander Zverev is set to begin his 2025 Vienna Open campaign with a first-round clash against a qualifier, and if the German reaches the second round, he is slated to square off against another qualifier. The presence of no less than three qualifiers in Zverev's quarter of the draw prompted several tennis fans to deliver a myriad of humorous reactions.The singles main draw of this year's edition of the ATP 500 Vienna Open came out on Saturday, October 18. World No. 2 Jannik Sinner leads the draw, while Alexander Zverev is the No. 2 seed. The six other seeded players at the event, from third to eighth, are Alex de Minaur, Lorenzo Musetti, Karen Khachanov, Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Alexander Bublik respectively.Many tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter) were left baffled by the fact that three of the eight players in Alexander Zverev's quarter of the draw happen to be qualifiers. Some even poked fun at the German by bringing up his controversial recent claim about tournament directors deliberately slowing down court speeds to favor Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.&quot;This cannot be real wtf,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;P**ses me off though Is this even allowed,&quot; commented another.&quot;Trust the courts will favor the qualifiers!,&quot; another fan chimed in.&quot;As usual, but he‘ll find an excuse when not if he fails early!,&quot; stated one.&quot;He needed a Little help ;),&quot; another added.&quot;Can he end his season already?,&quot; one asked.Alexander Zverev made worrying &quot;self-confidence&quot; confession after disappointing outing at Shanghai MastersAlexander Zverev at the 2025 Shanghai Masters (Source: Getty)At the 2025 Shanghai Masters, the most recent competitive tournament where Alexander Zverev played, the German was shockingly ousted by eventual runner-up Arthur Rinderknech in the third round. There was a terrific opportunity for Zverev to make a deep run in Shanghai because of the absence of World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, the retirement of No. 2 Jannik Sinner with cramp and a physically-struggling Novak Djokovic.However, after failing to make the most of the opportunity, the World No. 3 admitted that his confidence was shot.&quot;I simply have no self-confidence, no belief in my shots. My year has been terrible; I'm just playing terrible tennis all around. It's been a tough year physically,&quot; Zverev told the media.More recently, Zverev featured in the Six Kings Slam, an exhibition tournament in Saudi Arabia, where he lost his opening match against Taylor Fritz.