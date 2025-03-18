This region in Russia that has produced 2 Indian Wells champions in 21st century ft. Maria Sharapova, Mirra Andreeva

Teenage prodigy Mirra Andreeva recently won the BNP Paribas Open 2025 at Indian Wells with a stunning comeback win over World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the final. It was her second consecutive WTA 1000 title following her triumph at last month's Dubai Tennis Championships.

Andreeva became the second teenager from her country to win the Indian Wells title. Maria Sharapova was the first to do so when she hoisted the winner's trophy in the California desert as a 19-year old in 2006. However, aside from being Russians, they have another connection. Both hail from the Siberian region of the country.

Sharapova was born in Nyagan in Western Siberia, while Andreeva was born in Krasnoyarsk, a prominent city towards the southern tip of Central Siberia. Russia has produced many notable tennis players. However, most of them hail either from Moscow or the western part of the country.

Anastasia Myskina, the first Russian woman to win a Major title with her victory at the French Open 2004, was from Moscow. Svetlana Kuznetsova, who won two Major titles, hails from St. Petersburg. Former World No. 1 Dinara Safina was also from the capital city of Russia as well as Elena Dementieva, who won the gold medal at the Beijing Olympics 2008.

It's not surprising to see most of the prominent players from Russia coming from the Western part of the country, which is more developed. Sharapova's success was a big deal for the Siberian region, though it looked like an anomaly until now. The arrival of Andreeva has set the stage for the ascension of a new star from the region.

While Sharapova accomplished a lot during her career, most notably a Career Grand Slam, one prominent title eluded her. She couldn't win the Miami Open, something Andreeva is primed to do given her current form.

Mirra Andreeva is the top favorite to win the Miami Open 2025

Mirra Andreeva at the BNP Paribas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Having captured her second WTA 1000 title on the trot at Indian Wells, Mirra Andreeva is now the top contender to win the Miami Open. A victory at the latter tournament would help her complete the "Sunshine Double". Maria Sharapova came quite close to lifting the winner's trophy in Miami but couldn't get over the finish line.

Sharapova finished as the runner-up in Miami on five occasions. She first reached the final in 2005 as an 18-year old, losing to Kim Clijsters in the final. She won the Indian Wells title in 2006 and was one match short of completing the "Sunshine Double" but lost to Svetlana Kuznetsova in the Miami final.

Sharapova made three consecutive finals in Miami between 2011 and 2013, coming up short in all of them. Andreeva will now attempt to do what her compatriot couldn't. After a first-round bye at this year's Miami Open, she will face either Wang Xinyu or Veronika Kudermetova in the second round.

