"This is so ridiculous" - Iga Swiatek fans furious over Pole being 'disrespected' with Jasmine Paolini comparison ahead of US Open

Tennis fans lambasted podcast hosts who claimed that Jasmine Paolini has been more consistent this season than Iga Swiatek. Paolini was in contention for the Cincinnati Open but fell to Swiatek in straight sets in the final.Swiatek and Paolini have faced each other six times, and the former leads the head-to-head 6-0. They played each other at the Bad Homburg Open this year, where the Pole won in straight sets in the semifinals. The reigning Wimbledon champion repeated her feat in Cincinnati and is headed to the US Open aiming for another stellar campaign, seeded second.Before the main draw kicked off on August 25, 2025, the Australian Open podcast host, Brie Stewart, made a debatable claim that Jasmine Paolini has been more consistent than Iga Swiatek this season.&quot;Look at Paolini, she beat Coco Gauff in the quarterfinal at Cincinnati, she's kind of always consistently there, maybe not always winning, but she's kind of, she's probably looking more consistent than what Iga is at the moment. Like Iga's, good, down, good, down, over the past 12 months. Yeah. But Iga has just recently changed up her team.&quot;The remarks left some Iga Swiatek fans fuming. Some addressed that the Pole has been often underappreciated despite her success on the court.&quot;Iga is so disrespected man, even comparing her to Paolini is an insane downgrade, then actually saying Paolini is more consistent is crazy.&quot;🎀S07🎀 @i_am_s07LINKIga is so disrespected man, even comparing her to Paolini is an insane downgrade, then actually saying Paolini is more consistent is crazyAnother fan questioned the Italian's strides in 2025 and called the opinion 'ridiculous'.&quot;This is so ridiculous, even before Iga won Wimbledon and then Cincinnati she was going deep at every tournament, she just wasn’t getting into finals. What exactly has Paolini done this year?&quot;NMH @nosmh_xLINKThis is so ridiculous, even before Iga won Wimbledon and then Cincinnati she was going deep at every tournament, she just wasn’t getting into finalsWhat exactly has Paolini done this year?Another user lambasted the podcast hosts, saying:&quot;These people are a bunch of who??&quot;¥ #HOTS IS THE BEST CONCERT EVER👑¹³⁵ @csupoLINKThese people are a bunch of who??Another fan wondered whether podcast guest Thanasi Kokkinakis wouldn't agree with what was being said.&quot;Even Kokkinakis isn't so sure about that xd&quot;Kamil Kwiatek @KamilKwiatek2LINKEven Kokkinakis isn't so sure about that xdSome other reactions were:&quot;Since the 2024 US Open, and excluding the BJK Cup, Swiatek has averaged 3.44 wins per tournament where Paolini has only averaged 2.11. Swiatek has made 12 QFs in the last year where Paolini has only made 6. These people don’t do any research and may not even watch any tennis,&quot; wrote a fan.&quot;Yeah right, Iga has over 7000 points in the race to the WTA Finals. Jasmine has just over 3000,&quot; penned another.Iga Swiatek's performance at the 2025 US Open Mixed Doubles ChampionshipSwiatek and Ruud at the US Open 2025 - (Source: Getty)Iga Swiatek partnered with her fellow Rafael Nadal Academy trainee Casper Ruud at the US Open Mixed Doubles Championship, a two-day event that took place during Fan Week.The pair showed remarkable chemistry on the court, defeating Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe in the last 16, Caty McNally and Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinals, and Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula in the semifinals to reach the final.Despite their best efforts, they fell to Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori in a hard fought final.