"This s**t is completely out of control" - Daria Kasatkina laments social media abuse directed at her even after WTA Elite Trophy win

Daria Kasatkina won her second group-stage match at the 2023 WTA Elite Trophy comfortably, beating Poland's Magda Linette 6-3, 6-4 earlier on Thursday (October 26). Although the Russian qualified for the semifinals of the top-tier event by virtue of her victory, she still received a slew of abusive messages from social media.

Kasatkina had won her first match in Zhuhai as well, getting the better of top-seeded Barbora Krejčíková in three topsy-turvy sets.

The 26-year-old, understandably, was displeased by the vile messages sent to her while she was competing on the court. The Russian didn't let the abusive comments go scot-free, putting them together in a collage and sharing them on X (formerly Twitter) for all to see.

In the caption of her post, Daria Kasatkina asserted how such remarks were "completely out of control". She also emphasized that she was abused online despite winning her last match.

"I won btw. This s**t is completely out of control," Kasatkina wrote.

More and more tennis players are speaking out about receiving hate on social media these days. Besides Kasatkina, younger female players like Linda Noskova and Eva Lys also previously exposed angry fans' messages to them.

Daria Kasatkina had a good season on the WTA Tour in 2023

Daria Kasatkina roars during her campaign at the 2023 US Open

Daria Kasatkina, meanwhile, has had a somewhat respectable season in 2023. The 26-year-old has put together a 39-24 win/loss record this year thus far, the highlights of which include finishing as the runner-up at the WTA 500 tournaments in Adelaide and Eastbourne.

The Russian had turned in relatively meek performances in the first half of the season, as she struggled to win back-to-back matches at tournaments. She was much more consistent in the following months, reaching the Round of 16 at the French Open and the US Open.

Kasatkina also reached the semifinals at other 500-level events in Zhengzhou and Charleston, while recording last-eight finishes in Montreal, Abu Dhabi, Tokyo and Palermo. The Russian's 2023 season, however, has been relatively underwhelming compared to her rich vein of form last year.

In 2022, Daria Kasatkina won two WTA titles and reached the semifinals of Wimbledon. These results allowed her to finish the year as the 8th highest-ranked player in the WTA singles rankings.

The World No. 17 will be looking to end her up-and-down season by going all the way at the WTA Elite Trophy this week.