"This is what a team looks like" - Nick Kyrgios shares romantic picture with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi

"We were practically offered to play dirty tennis there" - Stefanos Tsitsipas's mother on her son's 2022 Wimbledon match against Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas pictured at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Stefanos Tsitsipas' mother Julia Apostoli recently revealed that her son's 2022 season could have been better than it has turned out to be. She also commented on Tsitsipas' controversial Wimbledon third-round match against Nick Kyrgios.

“Could have played better, of course. Our match turned out to be very nervous with Nick Kyrgios. That is, we were practically offered to play dirty tennis there, but we don’t know how to play such tennis. Therefore, Styopa lost his temper and left the court without getting there," she said.

She further stated that the Aussie rattles her son and claimed that Kyrgios believes that rules don't apply to him.

"He has no such negative feelings towards anyone. The only person, perhaps, who brings him into a state of complete confusion is Nick Kyrgios. Styopa still grew up in a sports family. His grandfather is an Olympic football champion. And there are some things in sports that cannot be ignored. That is, 100 years have passed since the Olympic movement existed. And for 100 years, no one has encroached on it. And only Nick decided: the rules for him are not the rules. And even more so in tennis. Tennis is a very stiff sport," she stated.

After their Wimbledon clash, Tsitsipas claimed that the Aussie bullied his opponents and stated that while Kyrgios possesses some "good traits", he also has an evil side to him.

“It’s constant bullying, that’s what he does. He bullies the opponents. He was probably a bully at school himself. I don’t like bullies. I don’t like people that put other people down. He has some good traits in his character, as well. But he also has a very evil side to him,” Tsitsipas said.

However, Kyrgios replied to Tsitsipas's comments by stating that the Greek was just upset as he lost to him two weeks in a row.

“I would be pretty upset if I lost to someone two weeks in a row, as well. Maybe he should figure out how to beat me a couple more times first and then get to that,” said Kyrgios.

