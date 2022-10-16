"This is what tennis gave up" - Journalist compares baseball extra innings to tennis tie breakers after San Diego Padres win over LA Dodgers

Journalist Ben Rothenberg compared tennis to baseball after extra innings baseball began trending due to a match between the San Diego Padres and the LA Dodgers at Petco Park.

The Padres booked their place in the National League Championship Series for the first time in 24 years. Their victory began trending on social media and Rothenberg was not too pleased with it.

The journalist called the extra innings of baseball absurd in a social media post while stating that tennis gave up its popularity by introducing final-set tiebreaks in Grand Slams.

"See how this absurd extra innings baseball is taking over sports feeds now? This is what tennis gave up by adding final set tiebreaks at all Slams," Rothenberg's tweeted.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg See how this absurd extra innings baseball is taking over sports feeds now? This is what tennis gave up by adding final set tiebreaks at all Slams. See how this absurd extra innings baseball is taking over sports feeds now? This is what tennis gave up by adding final set tiebreaks at all Slams. 😔

Tennis fans give mixed reactions to Ben Rothenberg's tweet

Fans had mixed reactions to Ben Rothenberg's take on final-set tie breaks.

Tennis fans had mixed reactions to Ben Rothenberg's take on final-set tie breaks. One fan supported the American's point of view and called tiebreaks 'cheap lazy dramas.'

"Tiebreaks are cheap lazy dramas, they allow one trick ponies like John Isner to think if I hold my serve six times a set worst that can happen is a tiebreaker. You should have to break your opponent's serve at least once a set to win it," the tweet read.

kyle_howard @kyle_howard2 @BenRothenberg Tiebreaks are cheap lazy dramas, they allow one trick ponies like John Isner to think if I hold my serve six times a set worst that can happen is a tiebreaker. You should have to break your opponent's serve at least once a set to win it. @BenRothenberg Tiebreaks are cheap lazy dramas, they allow one trick ponies like John Isner to think if I hold my serve six times a set worst that can happen is a tiebreaker. You should have to break your opponent's serve at least once a set to win it.

Another fan wrote:

"I agree. For sports fans like myself, these knock down drag out fights until the end stay with you forever! Hope the Mariners can answer in the bottom of the 18th."

Julie Engbrecht @JulieEngbrecht @BenRothenberg I agree. For sports fans like myself, these knock down drag out fights until the end stay with you forever! Hope the Mariners can answer in the bottom of the 18th. @BenRothenberg I agree. For sports fans like myself, these knock down drag out fights until the end stay with you forever! Hope the Mariners can answer in the bottom of the 18th.

Some fans backed the idea of a final-set tiebreak, with one stating that prolonging matches too much can affect a player's chances in his/her next round.

"I totally agree with final set tie-breaks, otherwise a player may completely impair his chances for the next round. I would just leave the Championship final match without a deciding tiebreak," the tweet read.

Johanne Paquette @EquipePaquette @BenRothenberg I totally agree with final set tie-breaks, otherwise a player may completely impair his chances for the next round. I would just leave the Championship final match without a deciding tiebreak. @BenRothenberg I totally agree with final set tie-breaks, otherwise a player may completely impair his chances for the next round. I would just leave the Championship final match without a deciding tiebreak.

Another fan defended the idea of final-set tiebreaks, implying that extending matches for too long was not the best thing for the fans.

"Way too long! People have other things to do during 6h+," the tweet read.

Goddy @GodingGodang @BenRothenberg Way too long! People have other things to do during 6h+ @BenRothenberg Way too long! People have other things to do during 6h+

One fan defended the concept of tie-breaks by implying that tennis matches that would last too long would have an impact on players' health and fitness.

"No. We need these guys healthy, come on," another tweet read.

joshuptownCHI @lavoix87 @BenRothenberg No. We need these guys healthy, come on @BenRothenberg No. We need these guys healthy, come on

Some fans also criticized Rothenberg for his stance on final-set tiebreaks after being vocal about the best-of-5-sets system, saying:

"Says the guy who has repeatedly called for best of 5 sets to be scrapped from grand slams #hypocrite."

Lord Med @tractorboy1983 @BenRothenberg Says the guy who has repeatedly called for best of 5 sets to be scrapped from grand slams #hypocrite @BenRothenberg Says the guy who has repeatedly called for best of 5 sets to be scrapped from grand slams #hypocrite

Raul Fdz @Raulfdz11 @BenRothenberg I thought you advocated to get rid of best of 5🤔. @BenRothenberg I thought you advocated to get rid of best of 5🤔.

Poll : 0 votes