"This is TERRIBLE; shame on everyone playing at this" - Tennis fans react to players participating in Russia exhibition event amidst war

Tennis fans have expressed their displeasure at the news of players participating in an exhibition event to be held in Russia's St. Petersburg.

The exhibition tournament, named Trophies of Northern Palmyra 2022, is an inaugural event organized by Formula Tennis Hockey LLC, which organizes the St. Petersburg Open ATP 250 and the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy WTA 500. The six-team event is set to be held at the Sibur Arena from December 1-4.

The line-up mainly comprises of tennis players from the country, such as 2021 Australian Open semifinalist Aslan Karatsev, retired Ukrainian-born player Nikolay Davydenko, as well as Evgeny Donskoy, Anastasia Potapova, Anastasia Gasanova, Anastasia Myskina, Svetlana Kuznetsova, Elena Vesnina, Kamilla Rakhimova and Vitalia Diatchenko.

Other players participating in the exhibition include Yulia Putintseva, Spaniard Pedro Martinez, Serbians Viktor Troicki, Laslo Djere and Janko Tipsarevic, and Hungarian tennis players Marton Fucsovics and Anna Bondar.

Fans haven’t taken well to the revelation about the players being part of the event while the country remains engaged in war with Ukraine. Many expressed their outrage and asked the players to rethink their decision, with one stating that participating in the event would damage their careers.

“They should think again about this. An exho in Russia while that country is waging war on Ukraine is a very bad look and they are damaging their careers by taking part,” the fan said.

Piscean1 @piranhaC4455990 @IdemoAna They should think again about this. An exho in Russia while that country is waging war on Ukraine is a very bad look and they are damaging their careers by taking part. @IdemoAna They should think again about this. An exho in Russia while that country is waging war on Ukraine is a very bad look and they are damaging their careers by taking part.

Another fan noted that taking part in the tournament was unsafe.

“I would never feel safe being in that country during wartime. We are currently at nuclear threat level Defcon 3 for nuclear war,” a user noted.

Marcello Calicchio @MarcelloCalicc1 @IdemoAna I would never feel safe being in that country during wartime. We are currently at nuclear threat level Defcon 3 for nuclear war. @IdemoAna I would never feel safe being in that country during wartime. We are currently at nuclear threat level Defcon 3 for nuclear war.

Many other fans called out the players for their decision.

“this is TERRIBLE. the fact that davydenko, is originally from ukraine but declares himself russian is pathetic. i wonder what all of those kaRATsev fans are gonna say, if they are gonna defend him. i hate this, shame on everyone playing at this,” one tweet read.

Kyra #TeamRune🇩🇰 @atpwtathottie



the fact that davydenko, is originally from ukraine but declares himself russian is pathetic.



i wonder what all of those kaRATsev fans are gonna say, if they are gonna defend him.



i hate this, shame on everyone playing at this. Qinwenation @IdemoAna



Other than the players in the poster, there is:



Putintseva

Bondar

Potapova

Gasanova

Rakhimova

Diatchenko



Fuscovics

Djere

P. Martinez

Davydenko

Donskoy

Karatsev There’s a team exhibition in Russia from December 1 to December 4…Other than the players in the poster, there is:PutintsevaBondarPotapovaGasanovaRakhimovaDiatchenkoFuscovicsDjereP. MartinezDavydenkoDonskoyKaratsev There’s a team exhibition in Russia from December 1 to December 4…Other than the players in the poster, there is:Putintseva 🇰🇿 Bondar 🇭🇺 PotapovaGasanovaRakhimovaDiatchenkoFuscovics 🇭🇺 Djere 🇷🇸 P. Martinez 🇪🇸 DavydenkoDonskoyKaratsev https://t.co/CyQBip08Qm this is TERRIBLE.the fact that davydenko, is originally from ukraine but declares himself russian is pathetic.i wonder what all of those kaRATsev fans are gonna say, if they are gonna defend him.i hate this, shame on everyone playing at this. twitter.com/idemoana/statu… this is TERRIBLE. the fact that davydenko, is originally from ukraine but declares himself russian is pathetic.i wonder what all of those kaRATsev fans are gonna say, if they are gonna defend him.i hate this, shame on everyone playing at this. twitter.com/idemoana/statu…

Here are some more fan reactions:

Kamil 🏳️‍🌈🧣🎄 | #Midnights 🌑🌌 @anettsplant



Also what a shocker so many of them are Serbian and Hungarian twitter.com/IdemoAna/statu… Qinwenation @IdemoAna



Other than the players in the poster, there is:



Putintseva

Bondar

Potapova

Gasanova

Rakhimova

Diatchenko



Fuscovics

Djere

P. Martinez

Davydenko

Donskoy

Karatsev There’s a team exhibition in Russia from December 1 to December 4…Other than the players in the poster, there is:PutintsevaBondarPotapovaGasanovaRakhimovaDiatchenkoFuscovicsDjereP. MartinezDavydenkoDonskoyKaratsev There’s a team exhibition in Russia from December 1 to December 4…Other than the players in the poster, there is:Putintseva 🇰🇿 Bondar 🇭🇺 PotapovaGasanovaRakhimovaDiatchenkoFuscovics 🇭🇺 Djere 🇷🇸 P. Martinez 🇪🇸 DavydenkoDonskoyKaratsev https://t.co/CyQBip08Qm They are not serious people, why are they risking bans?Also what a shocker so many of them are Serbian and Hungarian They are not serious people, why are they risking bans? 💀💀Also what a shocker so many of them are Serbian and Hungarian 💀 twitter.com/IdemoAna/statu…

alex @kinxside Qinwenation @IdemoAna



Other than the players in the poster, there is:



Putintseva

Bondar

Potapova

Gasanova

Rakhimova

Diatchenko



Fuscovics

Djere

P. Martinez

Davydenko

Donskoy

Karatsev There’s a team exhibition in Russia from December 1 to December 4…Other than the players in the poster, there is:PutintsevaBondarPotapovaGasanovaRakhimovaDiatchenkoFuscovicsDjereP. MartinezDavydenkoDonskoyKaratsev There’s a team exhibition in Russia from December 1 to December 4…Other than the players in the poster, there is:Putintseva 🇰🇿 Bondar 🇭🇺 PotapovaGasanovaRakhimovaDiatchenkoFuscovics 🇭🇺 Djere 🇷🇸 P. Martinez 🇪🇸 DavydenkoDonskoyKaratsev https://t.co/CyQBip08Qm God why would anybody sabotage career like that twitter.com/idemoana/statu… God why would anybody sabotage career like that twitter.com/idemoana/statu…

Krista @BwehRublev Qinwenation @IdemoAna



Other than the players in the poster, there is:



Putintseva

Bondar

Potapova

Gasanova

Rakhimova

Diatchenko



Fuscovics

Djere

P. Martinez

Davydenko

Donskoy

Karatsev There’s a team exhibition in Russia from December 1 to December 4…Other than the players in the poster, there is:PutintsevaBondarPotapovaGasanovaRakhimovaDiatchenkoFuscovicsDjereP. MartinezDavydenkoDonskoyKaratsev There’s a team exhibition in Russia from December 1 to December 4…Other than the players in the poster, there is:Putintseva 🇰🇿 Bondar 🇭🇺 PotapovaGasanovaRakhimovaDiatchenkoFuscovics 🇭🇺 Djere 🇷🇸 P. Martinez 🇪🇸 DavydenkoDonskoyKaratsev https://t.co/CyQBip08Qm Looks like some believe that risking getting bans is worth it … twitter.com/idemoana/statu… Looks like some believe that risking getting bans is worth it … twitter.com/idemoana/statu…

#TeamThiem @Metronomical19 Qinwenation @IdemoAna



Other than the players in the poster, there is:



Putintseva

Bondar

Potapova

Gasanova

Rakhimova

Diatchenko



Fuscovics

Djere

P. Martinez

Davydenko

Donskoy

Karatsev There’s a team exhibition in Russia from December 1 to December 4…Other than the players in the poster, there is:PutintsevaBondarPotapovaGasanovaRakhimovaDiatchenkoFuscovicsDjereP. MartinezDavydenkoDonskoyKaratsev There’s a team exhibition in Russia from December 1 to December 4…Other than the players in the poster, there is:Putintseva 🇰🇿 Bondar 🇭🇺 PotapovaGasanovaRakhimovaDiatchenkoFuscovics 🇭🇺 Djere 🇷🇸 P. Martinez 🇪🇸 DavydenkoDonskoyKaratsev https://t.co/CyQBip08Qm Thankfully no one relevant twitter.com/IdemoAna/statu… Thankfully no one relevant twitter.com/IdemoAna/statu…

matteo🤍 || 🇺🇦🇸🇰🇮🇪 @IgaSwiatekOUT Qinwenation @IdemoAna



Other than the players in the poster, there is:



Putintseva

Bondar

Potapova

Gasanova

Rakhimova

Diatchenko



Fuscovics

Djere

P. Martinez

Davydenko

Donskoy

Karatsev There’s a team exhibition in Russia from December 1 to December 4…Other than the players in the poster, there is:PutintsevaBondarPotapovaGasanovaRakhimovaDiatchenkoFuscovicsDjereP. MartinezDavydenkoDonskoyKaratsev There’s a team exhibition in Russia from December 1 to December 4…Other than the players in the poster, there is:Putintseva 🇰🇿 Bondar 🇭🇺 PotapovaGasanovaRakhimovaDiatchenkoFuscovics 🇭🇺 Djere 🇷🇸 P. Martinez 🇪🇸 DavydenkoDonskoyKaratsev https://t.co/CyQBip08Qm cancelled cancelled and CANCELLED twitter.com/idemoana/statu… cancelled cancelled and CANCELLED twitter.com/idemoana/statu…

1GA daily | Izz | @shetookthem twitter.com/IdemoAna/statu… Qinwenation @IdemoAna



Other than the players in the poster, there is:



Putintseva

Bondar

Potapova

Gasanova

Rakhimova

Diatchenko



Fuscovics

Djere

P. Martinez

Davydenko

Donskoy

Karatsev There’s a team exhibition in Russia from December 1 to December 4…Other than the players in the poster, there is:PutintsevaBondarPotapovaGasanovaRakhimovaDiatchenkoFuscovicsDjereP. MartinezDavydenkoDonskoyKaratsev There’s a team exhibition in Russia from December 1 to December 4…Other than the players in the poster, there is:Putintseva 🇰🇿 Bondar 🇭🇺 PotapovaGasanovaRakhimovaDiatchenkoFuscovics 🇭🇺 Djere 🇷🇸 P. Martinez 🇪🇸 DavydenkoDonskoyKaratsev https://t.co/CyQBip08Qm i guess we know which russians don’t give a shit about war i guess we know which russians don’t give a shit about war💀 twitter.com/IdemoAna/statu…

The impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on tennis

The team was prohibited from contesting the 2022 Davis Cup

The Russian-Ukraine war has had a significant impact on tennis. Since the onset of the war, tournaments such as the men’s St. Petersburg Open and the Kremlin Cup, have been suspended. The Russian team, who were the 2021 Davis Cup champions, were prohibited from competing in the 2022 edition.

Further, Russian and Belarusian players faced bans from competing at the 2022 Wimbledon championships, a decision that was not supported by the ATP and WTA bodies. In response, the governing bodies stripped Wimbledon of its ranking points.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes