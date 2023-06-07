Canadian player Vasek Pospisil is the latest to come to Miyu Kato's defense over the loss of her prize money and points in the wake of her and doubles partner Aldila Sutjiadi's disqualification from the 2023 French Open.

On June 4, Kato and Sutjiadi were defaulted from the women's doubles event at the clay court Major during their third-round match against Marie Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo. The disqualification came about when Kato accidentally hit a ball girl while returning a ball to the backcourt.

As a result, Kato and Sutjiadi not only lost their chance to continue in the tournament but also forfeited their prize money of 21,500 euros (approximately $23,000) and the associated ranking points in women's doubles.

On June 6, the Novak Djokovic-led PTPA came to Kato and Sutjiadi's defense and asserted that it was unfair for the pair to be disqualified over an unintentional incident. The organisation called for players to have "access to fair dispute resolution processes when their rights are violated."

Vasek Pospisil, a founding member of the PTPA, concurred with the satatement and criticized the "horrible decision" by the Roland Garros officials to default Kato. Referring to her loss of prize money and points as "theft," he called for the same to be reinstated.

"Horrible decision by Roland Garros officials. Miyu Kato should at the very least get her prize money and points returned; and that still won’t make it right. This is theft," Pospisil tweeted.

Miyu Kato looks ahead to mixed doubles SF at French Open 2023

Miyu Kato at the 2023 Abu Dhabi Open

Despite her disqualification from the women's doubles at the 2023 French Open, Miyu Kato still remains in contention for the mixed doubles title in Paris.

Kato and doubles partner Tim Putz defeated reigning Australian Open mixed doubles champions Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos of Brazil, 7-6 (5), 6-2 to advance to the semifinals of the clay court Major.

The Japanese took to social media and expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of support she had received in the wake of her disqualification. She vowed to carry the positive energy forward into her upcoming mixed doubles semifinals clash.

"I want to thank everyone for your continued support. I have received a worldwide outpouring of positive energy, and it has raised my spirits tremendously! Now I'm onto the mixed doubles semifinals, where I will use every bit of that positive energy to succeed!" she tweeted.

Miyu Kato and Tim Putz will take on Kato's women's doubles partner Aldila Sutjiadi and Matwe Middelkoop for the chance to reach the final at Roland Garros on Wednesday, June 7.

