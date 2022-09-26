“This isn't 'trash talk', it's flat out bullying” – Tennis fans fume over Tommy Paul and Team World’s spiteful words towards Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Laver Cup

Tennis fans have expressed their resentment towards the distasteful exchange between Tommy Paul and other members of Team World against Stefanos Tsitsipas during the 2022 Laver Cup.

The Laver Cup concluded on Sunday evening, with Team World lifting their maiden trophy in the tournament’s fifth edition. Team Europe won the previous four editions.

In the 2022 event, both teams were neck-to-neck after their first 10 matches, with Team World leading 10-8 against Team Europe. The third and final match of the day was contested between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Frances Tiafoe. The condition for lifting the trophy was for Tiafoe to win the encounter. Had Tsitsipas clinched victory, a final deciding match-up between Casper Ruud and Taylor Fritz was on the cards.

However, irrespective of the result which saw Frances Tiafoe take Team World to victory, tennis fans were extremely displeased by the vicious comments made by Tommy Paul against Stefanos Tsitsipas during changeovers to cheer Frances Tiafoe.

“When Team World wins and Tommy Paul lifts the trophy, I hope he remembers all he did all week was sit on a bench,” one fan said.

depressed fedfan #RForever @rogerdiIferer paul saying he’s gonna get in his head with the daddy jokes.. it’s giving NK paul saying he’s gonna get in his head with the daddy jokes.. it’s giving NK https://t.co/11MgbHxanz

Another fan said that Tommy Paul's foul words towards Stefanos Tsitsipas showcased bullying and were below the belt.

“This isn't ‘trash talk’. It's flat out bullying. Disgraceful that they'd stoop so low," the fan voiced.

Yet another individual condemned the team for their lack of respect, which was a stark contrast to the mannerisms displayed by legends Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

“And this is the level of advice we have on team world's bench. Complete lack of respect. Haven't you learnt anything from Roger, Rafa and Novak the past couple of days?” the fan wondered.

Here are some more fan reactions:

ioana🪐 @tenniscourtes tommy paul when he realises he has no relevant advice to give and his jokes didn’t get in stef’s head…I guess that’s the only thing you have when you didn’t contribute with anything this weekend tommy paul when he realises he has no relevant advice to give and his jokes didn’t get in stef’s head…I guess that’s the only thing you have when you didn’t contribute with anything this weekend

shau. @fedsipas tommy paul comes and wins a tennis match every other week and sits on the bench making comments about a player he can’t beat 🫣🫣🫣 tommy paul comes and wins a tennis match every other week and sits on the bench making comments about a player he can’t beat 🫣🫣🫣

Isa ✨ @_ankaramessi

like not a big deal but high school-ish @evildaya tommy paul was like “im gonna make jokes about his dad and get into his mind” and being sort of vile overall, together with frances being like “idc if i lose to anyone but i dont want to lose to stefanos”like not a big deal but high school-ish @evildaya tommy paul was like “im gonna make jokes about his dad and get into his mind” and being sort of vile overall, together with frances being like “idc if i lose to anyone but i dont want to lose to stefanos”like not a big deal but high school-ish

basil 🌿 @tsitsipxs LMAO NOT THE COMMENTATORS SAYING TOMMY PAUL CONTRIBUTED yeah maybe being an asshole but other than that? LMAO NOT THE COMMENTATORS SAYING TOMMY PAUL CONTRIBUTED yeah maybe being an asshole but other than that?

Simoni @Simonettoni @TennisChannel @dieschwartzman @DjokerNole @steftsitsipas @JackSock92 If I was at Tsitsipas position, I wouldn't congratulate Tommy Paul after his inexplicable trash talking. But the boy is good. @TennisChannel @dieschwartzman @DjokerNole @steftsitsipas @JackSock92 If I was at Tsitsipas position, I wouldn't congratulate Tommy Paul after his inexplicable trash talking. But the boy is good.

Sam @sakshamsanwari1 @tennisywilliams @fedsipas Actually it was Tommy Paul. He literally wanted to continue with daddy jokes just to get into Stef's head. At a moment in time when they were all gathered to celebrate the career of RF, this conduct was uncalled for. Just that. @tennisywilliams @fedsipas Actually it was Tommy Paul. He literally wanted to continue with daddy jokes just to get into Stef's head. At a moment in time when they were all gathered to celebrate the career of RF, this conduct was uncalled for. Just that.

🏆❤️Rafa Nadal & Then There Were TWENTY TWO!!❤️🏆 @shmoopie1812 @rogerdiIferer This is why I've never liked them. If Sock is involved it will get out of hand. Add Kyrgios and its x 10. Don't know anything about Tommy Paul. Maybe I don't want to. @rogerdiIferer This is why I've never liked them. If Sock is involved it will get out of hand. Add Kyrgios and its x 10. Don't know anything about Tommy Paul. Maybe I don't want to.

Omnni @omnii88 Tommy Paul is another bully on tour and got shitlisted.. Tommy Paul is another bully on tour and got shitlisted..

Ellie | THANK YOU ROGER ILY @alwaysflopera Tommy Paul went to Laver cup, did absolutely nothing but trash talk and left with 250k in his bank account Tommy Paul went to Laver cup, did absolutely nothing but trash talk and left with 250k in his bank account

Arpit @rafasbodyguard Ban Tiafoe from all forms of tennis. Doesn't deserve anything. Add Tommy Paul while you're at it too. Ban Tiafoe from all forms of tennis. Doesn't deserve anything. Add Tommy Paul while you're at it too.

lea @rogerfuckerer told my bf what tommy paul did and he said "i don't know who that is" lmfao thank you my love for proving my point without intending to told my bf what tommy paul did and he said "i don't know who that is" lmfao thank you my love for proving my point without intending to

Stefanos Tsitsipas loses final Laver Cup encounter; Tommy Paul doesn't play

Team World win the Laver Cup

Team World and Team Europe were locked in a very close battle on Sunday. Despite a strong finish by Europe on Day 2, which saw them lead 8-4 in the points tally, the team in blue were unable to win a single point on Day 3 - the final day. Each match on Sunday was crucial, worth 3 points each, and the team in red managed a clean sweep.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Frances Tiafoe played the 11th and final encounter of the tournament. The Greek closed out the opening set with a one-sided 6-1 score. The second set, however, was a tough battle that went to a nail-biting tie-break, where Frances Tiafoe was able to capitalize 7-6(11) and force a concluding tie-break. The American played some magnificent shots in the concluder. Although he faced numerous match points, Tiafoe was able to hold his nerve, eventually crossing the line, thus taking Team World to victory in London with a 1-6, 7-6(11), 10-8 win. The final score was 13-8 in favor of team World.

The tournament marked Roger Federer's retirement from competitive tennis. He played his final match alongside Rafael Nadal on Day 1, but the pair ended up on the losing side. The two legends played only one match during the event and thus Matteo Berrettini and Cameron Norrie, who were called in as the alternates for team Europe, were able to play. Whereas, no player from Team World withdrew from any of their clashes and thus the alternate, Tommy Paul, was unable to contest any matches.

