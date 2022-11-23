"This is the type of players I like in ATP, not f***ing abusers" - Tennis fans laud Hubert Hurkacz for showing support towards victims of abuse in light of allegations against Polish Tennis president

Hubert Hurkacz joined compatriot and women's World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in expressing his concerns and standing in support of the victims of abuse and violence, in light of the sexual abuse allegations against Miroslaw Skrzypczynski - the president of the Polish Tennis Association. The Polish tennis star called for strict action against abuse and urged the relevant authorities to act on the matter involving Skrzypczynski.

Skrzypczynski, who is also a former coach, has been accused of abusing and molesting many young players in Poland over the years. A Polish member of parliament recently shared her harrowing experience with Skrzypczynski when she was a tennis player in her teenage years.

Hurkacz's comments earned praise from tennis fans who lauded the ATP World No. 10 for showing support towards women impacted by such acts and using his influence to call for strict action.

"No coach or guardian should use their power and position towards anyone. Any aggression both in sports as well as outside of it needs to be condemned and punished. I hope that appropriate authorities will react to the press reports on the subject of the head of the Polish Tennis Association - Miroslaw Skrzypczynski. I stand with all victims of abuse," Hubert Hurkacz wrote on Twitter.

"This is the type of players I like in ATP, not f***ing abusers," a Twitter user wrote in reaction to Hurkacz's comments.

"As a female fan, it’s an honour to support Hubert Hurkacz and everything that he stands for. Thank you for addressing such important issues. I’m sure the public will see the kindness of his heart many more times because it’s truly what he represents in his day-to-day life," another fan expressed.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to Hurkacz's views on the matter:

A look back at Hubert Hurkacz's 2022 tennis season

Hubert Hurkacz at the Rolex Paris Masters - Day Two.

Hubert Hurkacz had another strong season on tour, maintaining a top-15 ranking for the majority of the year before clinching a year-end top-10 ranking. He won a solitary singles title at Halle and also won two doubles titles, including a Masters 1000 title in Miami, partnering with John Isner. The Pole also reached the singles final of the Canadian Open. Overall, he had a 41-21 singles win-loss record this season and reached at least the quarterfinals of 10 different tournaments.

Hurkacz had a below-par season at the Grand Slams, with a fourth-round appearance at the French Open being his best result. He lost in the second round at both the Australian Open and the US Open and bowed out in the opening round at Wimbledon.

