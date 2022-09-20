"This is unquestionably, to me, the best tennis movie I've ever seen, this is a story that comes along, like, literally once in a hundred years"- John McEnroe on Venus and Serena Williams' movie 'King Richard'

Former American tennis player John McEnroe recently expressed his astonishment regarding Richard Williams’ bold claim that his daughters Venus and Serena Williams would go on to become the best players in the world.

In a video for GQ, John McEnroe provided insight into tennis scenes in various movies. One such movie McEnroe talked about was King Richard, based on the life of Venus and Serena Williams along with their father Richard Williams.

The tennis legend said that the movie was unlike any other. He was impressed by how the stars aligned for Venus and Serena Williams.

“This is unquestionably, to me, the best tennis movie I've ever seen. I hate to say that, since there’s one Borg versus McEnroe, but this story is a story that come along like, literally once in a hundred years,” he said.

John McEnroe commended the spirited father for setting goals after seeing Virginia Ruzici earn thousands of dollars by winning the French Open. He admitted that Richard Williams' idea of raising two tennis superstar daughters seemed unrealistic at the time.

“The idea that Richard Williams could watch, an old friend of mine, Virginia Ruzici, who was a French Open champion in 1978, receive a check for $10,000, and decide that time ‘I'm gonna have to have two girls. [Not have even had them yet]. I’m going to make not one, but both of them legendary tennis players’. You’d be like (laughs), very funny. Tell me another story. That’s a nice dream,” he expressed.

John McEnroe also recalled the first time Richard Williams introduced him to Venus and Serena Williams, who were around nine and ten years old at the time. He said that although they seemed like exceptional athletes, it was hard for him to get on board with the father’s bold claim.

“They came and I was like, “Okay?” It was one of those where it was like, 'Call me in 10 years,' he said. "They obviously looked like they’re tremendous athletes, but this story, you know, tough Compton, California, you know, what are the odds of this?”

However, in tune with Richard Williams’ dream, Venus and Serena Williams indeed went on to become two of the biggest players tennis has ever seen.

“For some reason I had to be the bad guy” – John McEnroe expresses displeasure on his portrayal in King Richard

John McEnroe recalled his first meeting with the legendary athletes and stated that it wasn’t like the one shown in the movie. He remembers being curious about their talent rather than brushing it off as the film suggests. McEnroe was dismayed that he was portrayed in a negative light.

“To clip where my coach at that time in 1989 says to me, ‘We got these two young girls coming over, and they’re going to be the best players in the world.’ And here’s Venus and Serena Williams as little girls. So I was there, I said at the time, ‘Alright let’s see what you got.’ Obviously. What, am I going to walk away and not see what they got when they’ve come over? Come on,” he said.

“But for some reason, I had to be the bad guy (in the movie) and be like, “Ah, forget it. I can’t handle, like, stopping practice for 10 minutes. Are you kidding? I love stopping practice for 10 minutes,” McEnroe added.

