"This is how Venus Williams used to punch me" - Serena Williams jokes about sister's Birmingham Open celebration

Serena Williams joked about her sister Venus Williams' enthusiastic fist pump celebration at the Birmingham Open following her victory over Camila Giorgi in the first round.

Williams defeated Giorgi 7-6 (5), 4-6, 7-6 (6) in three hour and 17 minutes. The match was one of the joint 13th longest of 2023 so far. Williams' win marked her first top 50 victory in nearly four years. The 43-year-old triumphantly punctuated her victory with three powerful fist pumps.

Serena Williams took to social media to share a photo of Venus' fist-pumping celebration. Jokingly, Serena quipped that this was the same way Venus used to punch her when they were younger.

"This is how @venuswilliams used to punch me lol," the 23-time Grand Slam champion captioned her Instagram story.

The seven-time singles Grand Slam winner re-shared Serena's Instagram story and expressed that she was missing her little sister before she made the punching comment.

"I was missing you so hard before I saw this @serenawilliams," Venus captioned her Instagram story.

Venus Williams' Instagram story

Venus Williams will next take on either second seed Jelena Ostapenko or Linda Noskova in the second round of the Rothesay Classic.

Venus Williams shares her experience of seeing Banksy’s art for the first time at Moco Museum

Williams at the 2017 French Open

Venus Williams recently visited the Moco Museum in Amsterdam, wheres he had the opportunity to witness Banksy's works in person for the first time.

Williams has always had a passion for art and culture. She holds a degree in fashion design from the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale and runs her own clothing line, EleVen.

On Sunday, June 18, Williams took to Instagram to share her experience at the Moco Museum. The former World no. 1 expressed her admiration for Banksy and other artists featured at the museum. In the video, Williams can be seen admiring Banksy's iconic pieces, including Girl with Balloon, Laugh Now, and Flower Thrower.

“Do you love @banksy like I do now? I found one of my favorite museums here @mocomuseum in the Netherlands and discovered a few new artists I fell in love with, like @artist_the_kid. It was also my first time seeing Banksy in person which was mesmerizing! This museum is housed in a gorgeous historical home, it’s tiny but so impressionable. I can’t wait to go back when I get back to Amsterdam!” she captioned her post.

The Modern Contemporary Museum (Moco Museum) features an impressive collection of artworks by some of the most influential artists of the 20th and 21st centuries. Among the featured artists are Banksy, Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, Keith Haring, Damien Hirst, and many others.

