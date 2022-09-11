"This is a very, very abnormal 19-year-old with physical development beyond his years" - Tennis analyst Gill Gross marvels at Carlos Alcaraz after US Open heroics

Carlos Alcaraz's endurance has been tested to the limit at the 2022 US Open as the Spaniard has won three consecutive five-set matches to reach the final. While the 19-year-old's ability to overcome fatigue in quick time and continue to play long matches is being attributed to his young age, tennis analyst Gill Gross believes it has more to do with Alcaraz's specific qualities rather than age.

The young Spaniard has spent just short of a total 13 and a half hours on the court in just his last three matches at the US Open. Alcaraz defeated Marin Cilic (3 hours and 54 minutes), Jannik Sinner (5 hours and 15 minutes), and Frances Tiafoe (4 hours and 19 minutes) in those three matches to enter his maiden Grand Slam final.

In light of the same, tennis journalist Christopher Clarey highlighted that the Spaniard's age has been the main reason behind his ability to overcome the challenges posed by such long matches.

"Third consecutive night-or-late-night 5-setter. Big drain and challenge for Alcaraz. But then I'm not 19," Clarey wrote on Twitter.

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey Third consecutive night-or-late-night 5-setter. Big drain and challenge for Alcaraz.



But then I'm not 19 Third consecutive night-or-late-night 5-setter. Big drain and challenge for Alcaraz. But then I'm not 19

Reacting to Clarey's assessment, Gross opined that Carlos Alcaraz is an unusual talent on tour and is indeed a lot more developed for his age in terms of fitness and physicality. Gross also added that the same could not be said of Tiafoe when the American player was 19 years old himself, further highlighting Alcaraz's uniqueness.

"I don't really get Alcaraz's incredible endurance being attributed to his age. For example, 19-year old Tiafoe would have been cramping by now (I think he'd admit that). This is a very very abnormal 19 year-old with physical development beyond his years," Gill Gross wrote on Twitter.

Gill Gross 🗽 @Gill_Gross



This is a very very abnormal 19 year-old with physical development beyond his years. Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey Third consecutive night-or-late-night 5-setter. Big drain and challenge for Alcaraz.



But then I'm not 19 Third consecutive night-or-late-night 5-setter. Big drain and challenge for Alcaraz. But then I'm not 19 I don't really get Alcaraz's incredible endurance being attributed to his age. For example, 19-year old Tiafoe would have been cramping by now (I think he'd admit that).This is a very very abnormal 19 year-old with physical development beyond his years. twitter.com/christophclare… I don't really get Alcaraz's incredible endurance being attributed to his age. For example, 19-year old Tiafoe would have been cramping by now (I think he'd admit that). This is a very very abnormal 19 year-old with physical development beyond his years. twitter.com/christophclare…

Alcaraz's maiden Grand Slam final comes in a season where he has won his first two Masters 1000 titles, two other ATP 500 titles, and 50 singles matches (the most this season) overall. Alcaraz will face Casper Ruud in the final at Flushing Meadows and the winner will take home his maiden Grand Slam title as well as the World No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings.

"Doesn't matter if we are fighting for five hours, six hours" - Carlos Alcaraz after winning US Open 2022 semifinal

Alcaraz at the 2022 US Open

After his victory against Frances Tiafoe in the second semifinal, Carlos Alcaraz spoke about the mindset that has helped him win three consecutive five-set battles at the US Open. The Spaniard said that he goes into every match ready to give it his all and it does not matter to him whether the match lasts for six hours or more.

He also lauded Tiafoe for his efforts in their highly competitive semifinal clash on Friday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"We are in the semifinal of a Grand Slam. We have to give everything we have inside. We have to fight until the last ball, you know. Doesn't matter if we are fighting for five hours, six hours, doesn't matter. You have to give everything on the court and Frances gave everything on court. So its amazing," Carlos Alcaraz said to Patrick McEnroe during his on-court interview.

A victory in Sunday's final against Ruud will make Carlos Alcaraz the youngest ever World No. 1 in the ATP rankings at the age of 19 years and 4 months. If he loses, Alcaraz will be ranked No. 2 when the new round of ATP rankings releases on Monday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shyam Kamal