"This whole situation is beyond horrible" - Andreea Prisacariu on Novak Djokovic unable to play US Open

It looks like Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam campaign of 2022 is set to end the way it started. The World No. 3 could miss his second Major tournament of the year, courtesy of the latest coronavirus guidelines released by the US government.

Although the new set of rules have lifted some of the COVID-19 restrictions, it still doesn't solve problems for Djokovic or any player who has not taken the vaccine against the virus. From now on, international travelers entering the US will not be required to produce a negative test report. However, they will be required to show proof of vaccination.

Djokovic has not yet taken the vaccine, which is one of the reasons he was deported from Australia a day before the 2022 Australian Open kicked off. He was barred from playing in his favorite tournament where he was also the defending champion. In an interview with the BBC soon after, the former World No. 1 advocated for an individual's freedom to choose what to put in their body.

"I was never against vaccination, but I've always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body. The principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title or anything else. I'm trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can," Djokovic said.

The Serb has received support from a lot of people all over the world. World No. 310 Andreea Prisacariu has also shown her support for Djokovic, terming the situation "horrible."

"I read that Nole has many chances NOT to play the US Open. What in the name of Jesus??? This whole situation is beyond horrible. Got no words to describe the feeling. I am pissed," Prisacariu tweeted.

The 35-year-old Serb will not be able to enter the US unless the rules change before August 29, when the tournament begins. Another option is for Novak Djokovic to get a special exemption, but the United States Tennis Association (USTA), the tournament organizers, has decided not to ask the government for exemptions for unvaccinated players.

Novak Djokovic is chasing a 21st Major title

Novak Djokovic has 20 Grand Slam titles

Last year, Novak Djokovic won 27 out of his 28 Grand Slam matches. He won the Australian Open, Roland Garros, and Wimbledon to draw level with rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for 20 Grand Slam titles. The Serb was just one match away in the 2021 US Open final from becoming the first man to reach 21 Majors when Russia's Daniil Medvedev ruined his party by beating him in straight sets.

It was Nadal who won the first two Slams this year and extended his lead over Djokovic and Federer by two titles. It's almost time for the third Major of the year. Since Djokovic won the last three editions of Wimbledon, he is the favorite to pick up his seventh grasscourt and 21st Grand Slam title.

