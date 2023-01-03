"This win is dedicated to you Dad" - Jelena Ostapenko's emotional tribute to her father following 1R win in Adelaide

Jelena Ostapenko began her 2023 season in style by getting past Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 6-3 in the first round of the 2023 Adelaide International 1.

The 2017 French Open champion, who is currently ranked World No. 18 posted an emotional tribute to her father on social media after the impressive win.

Jevgenijs Ostapenko, who passed away in 2020 was a former Ukrainian footballer who also served as a fitness coach for his daughter.

"Today is 3 years without you. This win is dedicated to you Dad. I love you and miss you so much. Always in my heart," wrote Jelena in her Instagram story.

Jelena Ostapenko's mother, who is Russian, has been a coach for the Latvian player in the past while her dad played football for Ukrainian club FC Metalurh Zaporizhya in the city of Zaporizhia.

Back in 2020, Jelena Ostapenko had pulled out of a WTA tournament in Auckland following the demise of her father but opted to play in the Australian Open where she lost to Belinda Bencic in the second round.

The former World No. 5 had then posted a touching tribute to her dad on social media following his death.

Jelena Ostapenko @JelenaOstapenk8 🏻 You were there since Day 1. Unfortunately, life can take away your loved ones...you realize what you miss the most when it’s not there anymore. Dear Dad, you will stay forever in my heart! Love you! You were there since Day 1. Unfortunately, life can take away your loved ones...you realize what you miss the most when it’s not there anymore. Dear Dad, you will stay forever in my heart! Love you! ♥️🙏🏻 https://t.co/1ILMLnkoxV

"You were there since Day 1. Unfortunately, life can take away your loved ones...you realize what you miss the most when it’s not there anymore. Dear Dad, you will stay forever in my heart! Love you!" Ostapenko wrote in her post

Her win against Karolina Pliskova, a former World No. 1 player, has set her up for a second-round encounter against Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania.

Jelena Ostapenko's best moments in 2022

Jelena Ostapenko after winning the 2022 Dubai Tennis Championship

Jelena Ostapenko went down to Barbora Krejcikova in the third round of the 2022 Australian Open after having failed to get past the first round of the Sydney International where she lost to Paula Badosa.

The Latvian did well to enter the semifinals of the St Petersburg Open before striking form in Dubai. The 25-year-old accounted for 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in the opening round before stunning Iga Swiatek in the second round.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Iga Swiatek's 37-match win streak is over.



It's her first loss in 136 days.



That loss came on February 16 in Dubai against Jelena Ostapenko. Iga Swiatek's 37-match win streak is over.It's her first loss in 136 days.That loss came on February 16 in Dubai against Jelena Ostapenko. https://t.co/hIaxIU6nsz

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova fell to Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinals, as did two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep, who was bagelled in the deciding set of the semifinals in Dubai.

After getting past four Grand Slam champions en route to the finals, the Riga-born player made short work of Veronika Kudermetova of Russia, winning the final 6-0, 6-4 to clinch the title at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

José Morgado @josemorgado Jelena Ostapenko plays one of the best weeks of her career, beats Veronika Kudermetova 6-0, 6-4 in the final to win the WTA 500 in Dubai.



She will be ranked #13 next week, her best in more than three years. Jelena Ostapenko plays one of the best weeks of her career, beats Veronika Kudermetova 6-0, 6-4 in the final to win the WTA 500 in Dubai.She will be ranked #13 next week, her best in more than three years. https://t.co/8DVOeRToyy

Anett Kontaveit did not allow Ostapenko to continue her juggernaut of victories by winning the semifinals of the Qatar Open following which Ostapenko went through a lean phase during which she lost to Alize Cornet in the second round of the French Open.

She did, however, make it to the finals at Eastbourne before being defeated by Petra Kvitova. Ostapenko also reached the finals of the Korea Open in Seoul, where she was beaten by Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes