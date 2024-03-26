Tennis fans have reacted to Stefanos Tsitsipas' hilarious observation about eating triangle slices from a round pizza out of a square box.

Tsitsipas, seeded 10th at the Miami Open, was handed a first-round bye before he lost 6-2, 6-4 to Denis Shapovalov in the second round. The Greek also paired up with Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis in the doubles event, where the pair duo to Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury in the Round of 16.

Tsitsipas now seems to have a bit of time on his hands before he returns to action again on the court. He recently took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share a rather funny observation about pizzas with his fans.

In what was his first tweet since Dec. 19 last year, Tsitsipas wrote:

"We put round pizza in a square box and eat it in triangles."

One fan jokingly implied that the Greek's girlfriend, Paula Badosa, needed to finish her practice session as soon as possible so that Tsitsipas wasn't bored enough to post such a tweet.

"paula needs to hurry up and finish her practice 😭😭😭 ", the tweet read.

Another fan joked that thinking about such obscure things is the reason why Tsitsipas is struggling on the tour.

"buddy, this is why you’re not winning matches😭 wtf r u focusing on?"

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans on X:

Tsitsipas' girlfriend, Badosa, also exited the Miami Open in the second round. She lost to Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets after downing two-time Grand Slam winner Simona Halep in the first round.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa struggling for form in 2024

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa at the BNP Paribas Open 2024

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa have had a rough start to 2024 so far. The Greek has a 9-5 record in singles events on the ATP Tour and has failed to win more than two matches in all but one of the five singles tournaments he has participated in this year.

This includes a semi-final finish in Los Cabos, a quarter-final exit in Acapulco, and a last-16 finish at the Indian Wells Masters. He seemed destined for a deep run at the 2024 Australian Open after defeating Zizou Bergs, Jordan Thompson, and Luca Van Assche in his first three matches.

However, the former World No. 3 was beaten by an in-form Jiri Lehecka, 2-6, 4-6 in the fourth round. Paula Badosa, meanwhile, has struggled with injuries in the past year and a half, and it has been no different for her in 2024.

The Spaniard has a rather unimpressive 5-6 singles record on the WTA Tour this year. Injuries forced her to retire from her second-round encounter against Diana Shnaider at the Thailand Open and her first-round match in Dubai against Lulu Sun.

Badosa, however, reached the third round of the Australian Open for just the second time in her career this year before losing to Amanda Anisimova. The 26-year-old, a former World No. 2, last won a singles title in Jan. 2022 when she triumphed in Sydney.