"This is the worst one yet" - Alex de Minaur's response on Alexander Zverev being elected in players' council amid abuse allegations upsets fans

Alex de Minaur recently evaded a question regarding Alexander Zverev serving on the ATP Players' Council amid physical abuse allegations. The Aussie's cop-out, however, has been received negatively by the tennis universe.

World No. 6 Alexander Zverev was recently accused of 'physically abusing a woman and damaging her health during an argument' in early 2020. The German has claimed innocence and will be facing a trial in May this year.

In light of the 26-year-old's impending court case, many players have been asked to give their views on the above subject. While women's World No. 1 Iga Swiatek previously asserted that promoting a player with abuse allegations doesn't bode well for the ATP, World No. 10 Alex de Minaur gave a much more tame reply while speaking to the media following his second-round win at the Australian Open.

When asked about Alexander Zverev being a part of the ATP Players' Council amid abuse allegations, the 24-year-old refused to get into the ins and outs of the German's court case as he believes it veered into political territory.

"Well, my take is that I'm good at playing tennis and I'm not good at making political decisions. Going to stay out of it and yeah, focus on playing tennis," de Minaur told the press.

Tennis fans on social media were unhappy at Alex de Minaur's response, with one of them suggesting that it was the worst answer surrounding Alexander Zverev's abuse allegations as of yet.

"Somehow feel this is the worst one yet," one fan wrote on X.

Another fan, meanwhile, called the Aussie's response "extremely dismissive".

"It shouldn’t, they’re all the same bullshit but this irks me more than the other responses cause it feels extra dismissive," they wrote.

Stefanos Tsitsipas & Casper Ruud also asked about Alexander Zverev's recent abuse allegations

Alexander Zverev (L) gives on-court interview following his first-round win in Melbourne.

Apart from Iga Swiatek and Alex de Minaur, top male players like Stefanos Tsitsipas, Grigor Dimitrov, Casper Ruud, and Cameron Norrie have also been grilled about Alexander Zverev's domestic abuse allegations this week in Melbourne.

Tsitsipas gave a relatively meek answer when he was asked about the German being on the ATP Players' Council despite his abuse allegations.

"I will not say on that. I don't know the situation. I'm completely unfamiliar with it. I have nothing to comment on it," the Greek said during his press conference.

Dimitrov also gave a similar reply to that of Tsitsipas.

"First I hear this. I definitely won't comment more on that, because I don't know what the situation is," the Bulgarian told the media in Melbourne.

Ruud, meanwhile, hesitated from passing a strong opinion on the subject.

"I haven't had too much time to think about it, and don't really have an opinion right now. But yeah, I'm not exactly sure how to react to it, so won't give you a good answer. Sorry," Ruud said during his post-match press conference.

Norrie also refused to talk in-depth about Zverev's case.

"Yeah, honestly, I don't know too much about that. I can't comment at all, unfortunately. But, yeah," the Brit told the media.