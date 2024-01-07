"This is the worst thing that can happen" - Grigor Dimitrov extends his sympathy to Rafael Nadal after new injury forces Australian Open withdrawal

Grigor Dimitrov extended his sympathies to Rafael Nadal after finding out about the Spaniard's Australian Open withdrawal, saying that it was the "worst thing" that could happen to the 37-year-old at the moment.

After spending nearly all of 2023 on the sidelines, Nadal returned to action at the Brisbane International to start his 2024 season, where he won his first two matches in straight sets.

However, in the quarterfinal loss to Jordan Thompson, the former World No. 1 suffered a micro tear in his hip region, rendering him unfit for the Melbourne Slam taking place later this month.

"I have had the chance to make an MRI and I have micro tear on a muscle, not in the same part where I had the injury and that’s good news. Right now I am not ready to compete at the maximum level of exigence in 5 sets matches," Nadal reported on social media.

Dimitrov was also in action in Brisbane, where he went all the way to win his first tournament in six years, beating top seed Holger Rune in the final 7-6(5), 6-4 on Sunday.

At his press conference afterwards, Dimitrov was asked about his thoughts on the Mallorcan's withdrawal, to which the Bulgarian replied that he was looking forward to watching him play in Melbourne and was saddened that he had to miss out in this fashion.

"What can I say? This is the worst thing that can happen. I don't know. I hope it's not too bad, for sure. I actually have a practice with him this week. I guess that's not going to happen," Dimitrov said.

"I watched him practice a few times here. I always like watching him play regardless whether it's a practice or a match. I mean, for sure that's disappointing. Much more to him than anybody else. I was really looking forward to that," he added.

"I really hope to see Rafael Nadal back at least for the clay" - Grigor Dimitrov

2024 Brisbane International: Day 6

Grigor Dimitrov went on to wish Rafael Nadal a speedy recovery, and hoped he would be back again at least for the clay season, which kickstarts in April after the Sunshine Double.

The 32-year-old had one parting message for the Spaniard, saying that he was someone he never got tired of watching even though he was not much fun to play against.

"I guess this thing has to wait a little bit. I wish him a speedy recovery for sure. I really hope to see him back at least for the clay. This is something I think I can never get bored of watching, even though it's no fun playing," Dimitrov said.

