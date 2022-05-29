×
“This is wrong on so many levels, this is unacceptable” - Tennis fans react to Rafael Nadal’s lack of security at the Champions League final

Rafael Nadal was mobbed by fans at the Stade de France, ahead of the Champions League final
Anirudh Velamuri
Modified May 29, 2022 04:13 PM IST
Rafael Nadal, a well-documented Real Madrid fan, was in attendance to witness Los Blancos secure their 14th UEFA Champions League title at the Stade de France on Saturday. Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0, with Vinicius Junior’s goal in the second half sealing the title in favour of the Spanish giants.

Prior to the game, Nadal was caught on camera being mobbed by fans as he made his way into the stadium, and supporters expressed their shock at the lack of security he had.

“I'm so angry! Why there's no security around Rafa and his family!!! This is wrong in so many levels, this is unacceptable!! Rafa being a well known tennis athlete and a celebrity in general doesn't give you the right to touch him like that and take photos without his permission,” one account posted.
I'm so angry! Why there's no security around Rafa and his family!!! This is wrong in so many levels , this is unacceptable!! Rafa being a well known tennis athlete and a celebrity in general doesn't give you the right to touch him like that and take photos without his permission. twitter.com/marca/status/1…
Rafa’s dad had to gesture to the man not to hold Rafa. Where is the security?? twitter.com/marca/status/1…
“Unacceptable the low level of security,” another account wrote.
@marca @RafaelNadal @MarioCortegana Unacceptable the low level of security.
Doesn't seem to be a lot of security personnel around #Rafa and su familia on their way into the Stade de France. I know this is how they roll, but I hope they can get out alive. Wouldn't be fair to be detained during a grand slam ... twitter.com/marca/status/1…
Hm, Papa Nadal had to act a security?... twitter.com/marca/status/1…
@3rinni @Stroppa_Del Frankly. Rafa was too nice to stop. He’s a big guy. He should have just barrelled through.
“It's chaos there, match delayed, fans without tickets are barging their way in, climbing gates, little security, unbelievable fans can just come near Rafa,” one user tweeted.
@Stroppa_Del It's chaos there, match delayed, fans without tickets are barging their way in, climbing gates, little security, unbelievable 😳😬 fans can just come near Rafa.
😳 Hands off! Papa & Mery being security guards for Rafa. 👮‍♂️ Health & safety must be priority please. #RafaelNadal𓃵 #UECLfinal twitter.com/marca/status/1…
Where's the security though?Glad nothing happened but this was a little unsettling. twitter.com/marca/status/1…
Certainly this is unacceptable in terms of security. #Nadal & other stars should be escorted through a separate entrance for safety purposes. Hopefully they do a better job at time of exit. twitter.com/marca/status/1…
The fact that his dad and his wife have to stand in as security is just insane! Good thing he’s masked up still! Seriously, people, have a little f*cking respect! twitter.com/marca/status/1…
Love the way Papa and Mery are trying to protect Rafa from the fan aggressively grabbing him around his shoulders like that. Who is he to be giving them that hostile look?! That's his and his wife, wierdo!" another user tweeted.
Love the way Papa and Mery are trying to protect Rafa from the fan aggressively grabbing him around his shoulders like that. Who is he to be giving them that hostile look?! That’s his dad and his wife, weirdo! twitter.com/marca/status/1…

Rafael Nadal to face Felix Auger-Aliassime in French Open fourth round

2022 French Open - Day Four
2022 French Open - Day Four

Rafael Nadal will take on ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the French Open fourth round on Sunday.

Nadal, chasing his 14th Roland Garros title, reached the Round of 32 without dropping a set. He beat Jordan Thompson, Corentin Moutet and Botic van de Zandschulp in the earlier rounds.

Meanwhile, Auger-Aliassime almost bowed out in the first round against Juan Pablo Varillas, needing five sets to win. An easy win over Camilo Ugo Carabelli was followed by a hard-fought victory over Filip Krajinovic.

Nadal ready to clash 🆚 Auger-Aliassime, and uncle Toni 🫢, this Sunday. Here’s all you need to know before the round of 16 kicks off. 👇#RolandGarros

On Sunday, Nadal will also be up against his uncle Toni, who has coached him to multiple titles since childhood. Toni recently began working with Auguer-Aliassime.

Nadal and Auger-Aliassime have faced off once before, with the Spaniard winning in straight sets at the 2019 Madrid Open.

Should the Spaniard emerge victorious and Novak Djokovic defeat Diego Schwartzman in his Round-of-32 clash, the two giants will meet in the quarterfinals. It will be their 59th meeting and a rematch of their 2021 French Open semifinal, which the Serb won en route to the title.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala
