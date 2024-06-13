"Those jeans were so tight" - Matteo Berrettini hilariously admits his fashion fails as he looks back on 'phases of life'

Matteo Berrettini recently spoke about fashion and its influence on his life. The Italian also looked back on some of his worst outfit choices over the years.

Berrettini has had run-ins with multiple injuries over the last year. The 28-year-old twisted his ankle during his second-round match at the 2023 US Open against France's Arthur Rinderknech, forcing him to retire at 4-6, 3-5 down.

Matteo Berrettini made his tour-level return at the Miami Open this March. He then won his eighth career title against all odds at the Grand Prix Hassan II the following month.

The former World No. 6 is currently competing at the Stuttgart Open, which is a tune-up event to Wimbledon. He spoke to the American men's magazine Esquire earlier this week on a variety of topics, including some of his fashion faux pas from the past.

Skinny jeans were admittedly Berrettini's go-to during his early years. And while such fashion may not be in vogue anymore, he insisted that he felt comfortable wearing them.

"I sometimes look at old pictures and I [question] why those jeans were so tight! [laughs] But I think in that moment, I was feeling good so it’s okay," Matteo Berrettini told Esquire. "That's just a phase of your life – as long as you like it."

Matteo Berrettini: "Since I joined the Hugo Boss family, I’ve got into fashion a lot more from shoots and fashion weeks"

During the interaction, Matteo Berrettini was also asked about his endorsement of Hugo Boss. The Italian signed up with the German fashion company at the beginning of 2022, following which they released the BOSS x Matteo Berrettini line.

The World No. 95 claimed that while modeling wasn't his profession, he enjoyed posing for photoshoots and attending fashion weeks organized by Hugo Boss.

"I have to say, obviously, since I joined the Boss family, I’ve got into fashion a lot more from shoots and fashion weeks," Berrettini said. "It’s not really my work and still isn’t my work, but at the same time, it's really cool what's happening. I never thought it would. I say it all the time, I'm just a kid that loves to play tennis, and then so many good things have happened and I'm so grateful for that."

That said, he claimed that his fashion journey began a few years prior when he was trying to develop a sense of his personal style.

"But a few years before, I started to get more of an interest in fashion, in the way that I wanted to have a sense of style. Then I went through a certain moment where I was wearing skinny jeans, leather jackets, pretty tight T-shirts… But now I’m into baggy looks," he added. "I'm evolving, but I don't follow just the fashion rules. I just like to feel comfortable in my clothes."