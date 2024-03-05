"Those MAGA vultures don’t deserve a platform" "Bad day for tennis" - Fans react to John Isner & CoCo Vandeweghe's inclusion in Indian Wells coverage

Former American tennis players John Isner and CoCo Vandeweghe are set to be a part of Tennis Channel's coverage of the Indian Wells Open.

Isner, 38, announced last August that the 2023 US Open would be his last outing as a professional tennis player. Isner's second-round match against Michael Mmoh, which he lost in five sets, was his farewell to singles tennis. On September 1, he lost in the first round of doubles alongside Jack Sock.

CoCo Vandeweghe, 32, also retired from tennis in 2023, with the San Diego Open being her last tournament on the WTA tour. Vandeweghe even reached the women's doubles final alongside compatriot Danielle Collins.

Several fans on X (formerly Twitter) were rather displeased with Tennis Channel's addition of Isner and Vandeweghe to its on-air team at the Indian Wells Open.

One user criticized the commentating skills of both Isner and Vandeweghe.

"What terrible news. Bad day for tennis. Both are bad commentators." they wrote.

Another user slammed the duo for supporting Donald Trump during his tenure as the President of the USA.

"Thank GOD I don't get any tennis channel coverage. Those MAGA vultures don't deserve a platform," the user vented.

Another user opined that it would be better to watch Tennis Channel's Indian Wells coverage on mute than listen to Isner and Vandeweghe's commentary.

"I'd expect nothing less from a network under the Sinclair umbrella. Lemme watch on mute," they wrote.

Indian Wells set to welcome Rafael Nadal after his successful recovery from injury

Rafael Nadal at The Netflix Slam

Rafael Nadal's return to Indian Wells has been one of the biggest talking points in the buildup to the ATP Masters 1000 tournament. The former World No. 1 finished as the runner-up in the 2022 edition but was forced to skip the tournament last year due to a hip injury sustained at the Australian Open.

After spending most of the 2023 season in recovery, Nadal returned to action at the Brisbane International. Unfortunately, the Spaniard sustained another injury in Brisbane during his quarterfinal loss to Jordan Thompson. As a result, he was forced to withdraw from the Australian Open and the Qatar Open.

However, Nadal recovered in time for The Netflix Slam, an exhibition match against World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz. Even though Nadal lost the match, he appeared fully fit.

The Indian Wells draw though, is a challenging one for Nadal. He will face big-serving Milos Raonic in the first round. If he progresses, he will face Holger Rune in the second round. Further progression in the tournament would potentially set the Spaniard up for clashes against Daniil Medvedev, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, and other big names.