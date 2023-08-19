Seeded seventh at the Cincinnati Open, Coco Gauff recently picked her top two players at the post-match conference who she thinks can challenge her at a hundred meters flat sprint. Gauff chose Alycia Parks and Iga Swiatek as her top picks, which might come as a surprise to some tennis fanatics worldwide.

Gauff was put up against a number of tricky questions after her impressive 6-3, 6-2 victory over Jasmine Paolini in the quarter-finals. One of the questions the moderator asked was regarding Gauff's views on who is the fastest women's player on the ongoing tour. She was selfless enough to rule herself out of contention right away.

After giving it a thought for a few seconds, Alycia Parks was one of the names whom Gauff held as her top pick elaborating further about how terrific her stride is. According to her, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek could also challenge her in terms of pace as well.

Hundred meters? I don't know. I'm really not that great at the hundred meters. Oh, that's a tough question.

I think Alycia Parks, she's pretty quick, has a good stride. Iga is pretty quick, too. I think those two would give me a run.

How much has Coco Gauff improved since partnering up with coach Pere Riba?

Pere Riba in the stands during the Gauff vs Sakkari final matchup at the Citi Open

Since joining hands with Spaniard Pere Riba, Coco Gauff has looked like a whole new player. Having started off the year with an impressive ASB Classic title win, Gauff was destined for greatness this year, but she considerably failed herself in the new few months.

Gauff was getting knocked out of the majority of the competitions in the first few stages she participated in. She also received widespread criticism after her disastrous loss at the Grass Court Championships in Berlin. She lost to Ekaterina Alexandrova right in the second round, which led to fans turning their back on her.

Her father who was coaching her during the time was forced to part ways with her daughter. Right ahead of the Wimbledon Championships, Pere Riba started working with Gauff on the task of improving her forehand which has been the main point of weakness in her overall game.

After that, it has been all gold and glitters for the American winning the Citi Open, beating Maria Sakkari, followed by a quarter-final finish at the Canadian Open. She now is on the hunt for the Cincinnati title with all to play for on Saturday when she takes on World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the semis.