"Thought it would be a nice, inspiring surprise" - Iga Swiatek's psychologist on organizing training session with Rafael Nadal

Iga Swiatek got the opportunity to train with her idol Rafael Nadal earlier this year, as the pair prepared for their title defense at the 2021 Roland Garros.

Swiatek's sports psychologist Daria Abramowicz spoke about the event and the opportunity to get it organized. Abramowicz said the training session with Nadal was planned as a surprise for Swiatek's birthday.

"The idea for a gift and training with Rafa was born in Rome," she said. "I saw that she was watching Rafa's training with great interest. Thought it would be a nice, inspiring surprise."

Abramowicz further said that the WTA were heavily involved in getting it planned, and that Rafael Nadal himself was very eager to train with the Polish player.

"The WTA helped in contact. The time was difficult because it was an important tournament, but Rafa was very eager," she added.

Training with Rafael Nadal gave me "a lot of positive energy" - Iga Swiatek

Rafael Nadal training ahead of the 2021 French Open

Iga Swiatek has expressed her admiration for Rafael Nadal on many occasions. The 20-year-old has revealed that the Spaniard was her childhood idol. She even posted pictures on social media after getting the opportunity to interact with him for the first time in Rome. Both Nadal and Swiatek triumphed at the Italian Open this year.

Iga Świątek @iga_swiatek

Just kidding. You're so kind

🤩Oto ja, Rafa i jego udo...

A poważnie, dziękuję życzliwość, klasę i czas poświęcony przed meczem na zrobienie sobie tego zdjęcia. 🤩This is me and Rafa just casually showing his quads...Just kidding. You're so kind @RafaelNadal , thank you for taking the time before the match.🤩Oto ja, Rafa i jego udo...A poważnie, dziękuję życzliwość, klasę i czas poświęcony przed meczem na zrobienie sobie tego zdjęcia. 🤩This is me and Rafa just casually showing his quads...Just kidding. You're so kind @RafaelNadal, thank you for taking the time before the match. 🤩Oto ja, Rafa i jego udo...A poważnie, dziękuję życzliwość, klasę i czas poświęcony przed meczem na zrobienie sobie tego zdjęcia. https://t.co/smqsDV0qQt

While speaking to members of the media following the training session in Paris, the former French Open champion talked about the "positive energy" she got from her interactions with the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

"It (her training session with Rafael Nadal) gave me, like a lot of positive energy," Iga Swiatek said. "It was really a huge inspiration for me. It's really nice to see such a champion being normal off court, and also telling jokes and being a little sarcastic. It's really, really nice. He's the guy that everybody can take something from for themselves."

Iga Swiatek and Rafael Nadal have both had mixed years. The Pole has failed to make it past the semifinal of any event since Rome, and slipped to World No. 9 in the WTA rankings.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Nadal, on the other hand, has been absent for most of the year barring the clay season, following which his chronic foot injury falred up again and forced him to withdraw from the second half of the year entirely.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya