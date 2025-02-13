"Thought Rafael Nadal was always full of it" – Marcos Giron opens up on initial doubts about Spaniard & how his perspective changed

Marcos Giron, the ATP World ranked No. 45, has appeared on the Russo & Rizzo podcast to express his admiration for modern great Rafael Nadal. The American, who made it to the third round of the Australian Open last year, was asked for his impressions of the Spaniard as a tennis player and a man.

Giron has painful first-hand knowledge of Nadal, the player. They met in the first round of the 2022 Australian Open, and he was thoroughly despatched 6-1, 6-4, 6-2. That experience changed Giron's view of the 22-time Major title winner, who until that moment, he'd thought of as disingenuous whenever Nadal discussed his fellow professionals.

During the podcast, Chris Russo, who also goes by the nickname "Mad Dog", asked Giron if he was a Nadal fan:

Trending

"Hard not to be a fan of Federer, Del Potro, Novak. Rafa, I feel like, I wasn't a fan until I played him when I really got to appreciate him - he's a helluva player. Yeah, yeah, I kind of thought he was always full of it, like "Oh no, I respect every guy" but he is like that, he's just a genuine, nice dude. But he's a killer on court. He's a good dude, and I respect the hell out of him, and all of them."

The Russo & Rizzo Show is a popular sports podcast hosted by Russo and his colleague Mike Rizzo, where, according to the show's website, the two men:

"Combine forces for a high energy show using their sports knowledge, fandom and life expereinces to provide fans an engaging, interesting, and thought-provoking show each day."

Rafael Nadal's on-court persona often caused him to be misunderstood away from tennis

Davis Cup Final - Netherlands v Spain Quarter-Final - Source: Getty

Rafael Nadal has dominated world tennis for the last twenty years, alongside the two other multi-major winning stars of the modern era, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer. Nadal's 14 French Open titles are a record that will almost certainly never be broken, and he's one of only three men (Andre Agassi and Novak Djokovic are the others) to complete the career singles Golden Slam.

Nadal's on-court demeanor was often difficult to reconcile with his off-court personality. Surly and aggressive with a tennis racket in his hand, Nadal was polite and respectful when not playing. It's not surprising that Giron's view of the great man was somewhat prejudiced until he came face to face with him across a net.

Giron, 30, turned pro in 2014 but hip injuries stalled his career, and he didn't properly start until 2020. Over the last 12 months, he's found his best tennis, culminating in the run to the third round in Melbourne, where he eventually succumbed to Argentinian Tomas Martin Etcheverry over five sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here