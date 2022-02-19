×
Throwback to when Serena Williams gatecrashed 2 amateur players' practice session while walking her dog

A highlights reel page on Instagram took the 23-time Major winner&#039;s fans back with a throwback video
Rudra Biswas
ANALYST
Modified Feb 19, 2022 08:40 PM IST
An Instagram page called Tennis Court TV served up some rich content for tennis fans on Friday, when they posted a throwback video of Serena Williams surprising two amateur players by offering to practice with them at a local court.

The video dates back to early 2017, when the 23-time Major winner was enjoying her downtime from tennis after winning a record-breaking seventh Australian Open title. In the video, she can be seen walking her dog with her husband Alexis Ohanian near her residence in Florida.

The 40-year-old stumbled across a tennis court during her night stroll, where she saw two amateur tennis players trading hits.

"So I think they are in the middle of playing out points. I'm going to ask them if I can play with 'em," she said.

Serena Williams then observed from the fence outside the court for a short while before one of the two players happened to glance in her direction. After greeting the two, the American offered to play a few points with them for fun. Here is an excerpt from their brief conversation:

Serena Williams: "[...] I heard him say my name already!"
Player 1: "Oh my goodness, is this for real?"
Player 2: "Holy crap. Wow, oh my god!"
Alexis Ohanian: "She's serious."
Player 1: "Yes please!"

The 40-year-old could even be heard saying she was going to play in boots as she did not have her tennis shoes with her.

Serena Williams: "I don't have my Nikes but.."
Alexis Ohanian: "This is not official, bud!"
Serena Williams: "Don't do this at home."

Towards the end of the video, Ohanian remarked that he was amused by the events that unfolded as the couple had initially set out for a brief walk.

Alexis Ohanian: "It's funny, 'cause you just wanted to go out for a walk and instead you're playing tennis."
Serena Williams: "So moral of the story is, you never know when I'm going to come to a tennis court near you!"

Serena Williams has still not set a date for her comeback

The 40-year-old reacts after retiring from her first-round match at Wimbledon due to a hamstring injury
The 23-time Major winner has been out of commission for seven months now, having suffered a hamstring injury during her first-round match at Wimbledon last year.

The 40-year-old dropped out of the top 200 for the first time since 1998 following her absence at this year's Australian Open.

Also Read Article Continues below

Williams has not yet set a timeline for her return, although she is expected to come back sometime this year.

Edited by Arvind Sriram
