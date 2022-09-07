Ticket prices drop after Rafael Nadal & Serena Williams' 2022 US Open exits

Rafael Nadal lost to home boy Frances Tiafoe 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the fourth round of the 2022 US Open at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday. This means that since 2003, the ongoing tournament has been the first Slam where none of Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, or Nadal were able to reach the quarterfinals.

Williams, who announced her decision to retire after the US Open swing last month, had earlier fallen 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-1 to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round on Friday, marking an end to her 27-year-long glorious career.

Ticket prices and attendance records ascended to new heights in the first week of the Grand Slam event, especially because fans wanted to witness Williams play once last time.

However, after two of the greatest players failed to reach the last-eight stage, ticket prices saw a considerable drop for the quarterfinal clashes. A fan took to social media to show the difference in the cost of the tickets, stating that while the price was between $300 and $500 during the first week, it fell to below $100 after Williams and Nadal's exits from the tournament.

"Prices at the 2022 US Open have gone down significantly now that both Serena Williams & Rafael Nadal are out. Ticket prices were starting in the $300-$500 range for Days 1-8. Now prices are starting at less than $100 for the quarter-finals today & tomorrow," a fan tweeted.

All eight quarterfinal matches scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday showed ticket prices starting at less than $100. The first women's quarterfinal saw Ons Jabeur beat Tomljanovic 6-4, 7-6(4), while Caroline Garcia downed Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-4 in the second. Jabeur and Garcia will fight for a place in the final on Thursday.

Among the men, Casper Ruud defeated Mattero Berrettini 6-1, 6-4, 7-6(4). Nick Kyrgios, on the other hand, lost 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7(3), 6-4 to Karen Khachanov. Ruud will take on Khachanov in the semifinals on Friday.

"See you next year" - Rafael Nadal before leaving New York

Going for his fifth US Open title and 23rd overall Major at Flushing Meadows, Rafael Nadal was stopped before the quarterfinals by 24-year-old Frances Tiafoe. Before leaving New York City, the Spaniard posted a message on his Instagram, saying that although he was sad after the loss, there was something to look forward to back at home.

Nadal is expected to become a father for the first time in October. The 36-year-old also mentioned that he will return next year.

"Had a great time as always here in NYC. Sad for the loss and for leaving, but happy to go back home, take care of important things to come, and soon start practicing again. Thanks to all the amazing staff of the @newyorkpalace it was great to be with you again. See you next year," Nadal wrote.

