TikTok sensation Sabrina Brier delights followers with her "serving" at US Open 2023

Popular social media influencer Sabrina Brier made an appearance at the 2023 US Open, visiting the Center Court at Flushing Meadows.

Brier is known for her comedy skits on TikTok and has garnered a massive following of 610,500 followers on the social media platform by portraying a young woman in New York who is trying to escape her suburban roots.

The 28-year-old recently visited the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. She shared images from her time there on X (formerly Twitter), and captioned the post in a tennis-appropriate fashion.

"Serving….," Brier wrote in X.

Expand Tweet

Sabrina Brier often goes viral on social media with her signature (POV) point-of-view videos, where she mixes her catchy catchphrases with relatable and annoying characters. She also often posts dance routines, clever lip-sync videos, and engages in popular challenges.

Brier hails from Connecticut and aims to set her own path as an actress, writer, director, and comedian.

Beyond focusing on consistent content creation for social media, the New York City resident has larger creative goals in her mind and aspires to one day have her own TV show and direct independent projects.

Former US President Obama, Vera Wang, and other celebrities also grace the US Open 2023

Barack and Michelle Obama at Flushing Meadows

The year's last Grand Slam has always been a hotspot for celebrities from different walks of life, and this year was no different. Among the big names spotted at Flushing Meadows this year were former US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama.

The couple was present at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on the opening night to witness American star and World No. 6 Coco Gauff's victory over Laura Siegemund of Germany. Michelle Obama also addressed the crowd and advocated for equal pay for women in sports.

Stars from Hollywood and the fashion world have also been pictured at the US Open. This includes Vogue Magazine editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, fashion designer Vera Wang, actor Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria, Actress Queen Latifah, Colombian singer Sebastian Yatra, news personalities Katie Couric and Gayle King, and musician Seal and J Balvin.

Former US Open champion and Russian tennis legend Maria Sharapova also attended the opening night. Sharapova retired from the sport in February 2020 after that year's Australian Open, with five Grand Slam women's singles titles in her trophy cabinet. The 36-year-old triumphed in New York in 2006.