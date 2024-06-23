“Time to cry deeply and curse the world at how unfair it all is” - Fans distraught as Andy Murray withdraws from Wimbledon in potential final season

Andy Murray's withdrawal from Wimbledon following surgery on a spinal cyst has left fans dismayed. The Brit is potentially in his final season and was set to compete at the Olympics following the grass swing.

Murray had begun his preparation for Wimbledon at the BOSS Open but his campaign was cut short in the very first round where he was defeated 6-3, 6-4 by Marcos Giron. He then participated in the Queen's Club Championships, where he was a record five-time champion.

The 37-year-old won his opening-round match against Alexei Popyrin in a topsy-turvy three-setter. In the second-round match against Jordan Thompson, the Brit withdrew after going 1-4 down following pain in his back.

To make this worse, Murray has been operated on a spinal cyst which has ruled him out of Wimbledon and rendered his participation at the Paris Olympics uncertain, according to The Telegraph.

Fans were left distraught by this news and took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to it. One fan wanted to cry and felt what Andy Murray was going through was unfair.

"Time to cry deeply and curse the world at how unfair it all is."

Another fan hoped that Murray managed to find peace in whatever manner his career ended and expressed his love for the Brit.

"My one solitary hope is that he manages to find peace in whatever form of a goodbye to the sport that he gets at this point. We love you, Andy Murray, every damn one of us."

Here are some other fan reactions.

"Hopefully there’ll be a special occasion for him on Centre Court so people can say goodbye. In a way it’s better than him being beaten in the early rounds," a fan opined.

"Everyone saying what Andy should do really suck. It's his life and his career. He'll retire when he's ready. You have no idea what it's like to be in his shoes so stop telling him what to do." another fan opined.

"He’s made the name and money. He should retire and enjoy the rest of his life. You can’t name great tennis players without mentioning him, so he needs to let it go now. Wish him quick recovery," a fan wished.

Here are some other fan reactions expressing their thoughts:

"Gutted for Murray. Such a cruel outcome. After the career he’s had, he deserved a final farewell (if that’s what it was to be) at Wimbledon this year. Here’s hoping he can get back on court (again!) and finish on his own terms, wherever that may now be," a fan said.

"The thing that gets me the most about this is how much he clearly wants to keep playing. It's not a retirement where he feels like his career has come to a natural conclusion, he keeps saying how much he loves and wants to play tennis. Just a sad way for such a legend to bow out," another fan mentioned.

"F**k. I love this man so much and I am so unbelievably sad for him for all of it," another fan said.

Andy Murray lists possible tournaments where he would like to end his career

Andy Murray

Andy Murray recently sat down for a conversation with BBC where he mentioned that he would prefer to finish his career at Wimbledon or the Olympics. He felt that it would be fitting if his career ended at one of the two events.

"Probably if I was going to finish my career I would rather finish at Wimbledon or an Olympic Games - to me that would probably be more fitting," Murray said.

The Brit said he had amazing memories at SW19 and being a part of the British Olympic team. He also mentioned that getting a chance to compete at his fifth Olympics kept him motivated to continue playing, but admitted that his participation depended on his form and how he felt physically.

"I've had amazing experiences and memories from Wimbledon, but also being part of British Olympics teams. To get a chance to compete at a fifth one is a reason to stay motivated and continue playing. Like I said, a lot of it is based on results and physically how I'm feeling as well," Murray added.

Andy Murray is a two-time Wimbledon champion (2013 and 2016) and also won the Olympics (singles) in 2012 and 2016. He remains the only men's player to win the Gold in singles twice.