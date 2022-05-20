"Time flies" - Serena Williams' husband shares throwback picture of him and their daughter Olympia watching the legend in action at the 2019 Hopman Cup

Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams' husband, took to Instagram on Friday to share an adorable throwback picture of their family at one of the American's matches. The photo, taken during the 2019 Hopman Cup, features Ohanian and his daughter Olympia looking on from the stands as the 23-time Grand Slam champion prepares to take on her opponents at the tournament.

Olympia can be seen clutching Qai Qai in the image as well, the first doll the former World No. 1 and her husband presented to their daughter. Alexis Ohanian captioned the Instagram post saying "time flies," reminiscing with pride and fondness about how much the four-year-old has grown since then.

"Time flies. Look at little Olympia Ohanian and Qui Qai from just a minute ago..." Ohanian wrote on Instagram.

As for what transpired on the court back then, Serena Williams competed alongside Frances Tiafoe at the 2019 Hopman Cup. Unfortunately, the Americans could not proceed to the final, finishing in last place in Group B.

The 40-year-old won all three of her singles encounters, defeating Maria Sakkari (Greece), Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) and Katie Boulter (Great Britain). However, Tiafoe lost all three of his singles ties, falling to Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece), Roger Federer (Switzerland) and Cameron Norrie (Great Britain). In the doubles category, the Williams-Tiafoe pairing lost all three rubbers.

TENNIS @Tennis The 2019 season started with a bang, as Roger Federer and Serena Williams faced off for the very first time, in the Hopman Cup mixed-doubles match between the USA and Switzerland: bsltnns.co/R4ucjd The 2019 season started with a bang, as Roger Federer and Serena Williams faced off for the very first time, in the Hopman Cup mixed-doubles match between the USA and Switzerland: bsltnns.co/R4ucjd https://t.co/QZqGlPmWR3

The 2019 edition was the last edition of the Hopman Cup, but it is expected that the tournament will make a return in the coming years in a new format and base location.

Serena Williams back in training in the hopes of making a comeback to the WTA tour soon

Serena Williams is back in training, hoping to grace the tennis courts once again for her fans

Meanwhile, Serena Williams is busy working on her fitness in the hopes of making a comeback to the WTA tour soon. The American last played a competitive tennis match at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships, where she had to retire with a hamstring injury during her first-round clash.

Almost 10 months later, the 23-time Grand Slam champion posted a video of her training session, indicating that fans can expect to see her in action real soon. Although an official return date has not yet been announced from the Williams camp, it is very likely that the former World No. 1 could be back at Wimbledon at the end of June this year.

The 40-year-old is currently ranked World No. 276, but should be able to secure wildcards from organizers for almost every tournament she wishes to participate in once she is back.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala