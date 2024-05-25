Stefanos Tsitsipas recently confirmed that he's patched up with his girlfriend Paula Badosa. Badosa had announced their split a couple of weeks ago nearly a year after their relationship began in 2023.

The two led an extremely public romantic life and were frequently seen in each other's company both on and off the tour. They featured heavily on each other's social media updates and never shied away from talking about one other during media interactions.

Tsitsipas and Badosa also created a joint Instagram account named 'Tsitsidosa' to specifically share the details of their life with their followers.

After briefly parting ways recently, the two have reunited as confirmed by Tsitsipas, who also commented on the stories weaved around their short-lived split.

"We are together. I'm going to explain why some people create different stories about us. It's not that I care, but I don't think people should take it like that. Paula didn't do anything wrong and neither did I," he told SDNA.

Stefanos Tsitsipas' remark hasn't sat well with the tennis fans on X. The majority of the fans advised the Greek and the Spaniard to keep their lives personal if they felt bothered by the attention.

"I am tired of them [Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa] as a couple. Just keep it private. I promise you, the majority are not that invested," a fan wrote.

Another fan opposed the ATP No. 9's rhetoric, writing:

"What stories are we making? She literally announced on Instagram and unfollowed you, we are not creating anything at all."

A third fan chimed in, writing:

"Then maybe stop posting statements in social media? Why even posting or clarifying about relationships break-ups or re-unions. Keep it private instead of asking for privacy and then clarifying."

Here are a few more reactions from X:

"What a joke. Just keep it personal and people won’t talk about it," a fan commented.

"This couple need to learn to keep things private," a fan stated.

"Great. Keep it more personal then. Like normal people," a fan wrote.

Stefanos Tsitsipas on breaking up with Paula Badosa: "It was hard for us to be apart and I was also going through difficult times"

During his conversation with SDNA, Stefanos Tsitsipas talked about the short breakup phase with Paula Badosa in more detail, revealing his professional duties took a toll.

"It was hard for us to be apart and I was also going through difficult times. I would say that I didn't take it very well either, because I felt the pressure of the tour, of my work," he said.

Tsitsipas further stated that Badosa's efforts to reunite melted him.

"After two or three weeks I realized that she is a person who has supported me a lot and, when she [Badosa] tried to talk to me again, I felt how intense the love we have for each other is," he added.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa are currently in Paris set to begin their respective 2024 French Open campaigns. Both players will start their journeys on Sunday, May 26, as the Greek takes on Marton Fucsovics and Badosa squares off with Katie Boulter in the first round.