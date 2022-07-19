"To come out knowing it’s a crime and it might prohibit her from returning to her country, that takes courage" - Tennis fans react to Daria Kasatkina coming out of the closet and revealing girlfriend's identity

Taking a brave and inspiring step, Russian player Daria Kasatkina recently revealed that she was gay and had a girlfriend. During a conversation with Russian blogger Vitya Kravchenko, the World No. 12 talked about footballer Nadya Karpova coming out of the closet inspired Kasatkina to reveal her identity.

The authorities in Russia do not support the LGBTQ movement and look at them as "un-Russian" liberal values inspired by the West. In fact, one of the laws in the country prohibits gay pride marches, with people facing penalties for any acts that can be regarded as an attempt to promote homosexuality.

Kasatkina revealed that she had a girlfriend and later took to social media to post a photograph with her.

Since making the announcement, the 25-year-old has received massive support online from fans around the world who showed their support and lauded Kasatkina for her brave decision to come out.

"Love will conquer everything," a fan said.

"Honestly, all the respect to Dasha. To not only condemn the war in Ukraine as strongly as she has, being a famous russian athlete, but to also come out knowing it’s a crime and it might prohibit her from returning to her home country… that really takes courage," one tweet read.

"Honestly, all the respect to Dasha. To not only condemn the war in Ukraine as strongly as she has, being a famous russian athlete, but to also come out knowing it's a crime and it might prohibit her from returning to her home country… that really takes courage," one tweet read.

"What a brave thing to do by a Russian player."

"Why am I close to crying at this, they are so cuutee, deserving of all the happiness in the world," another fan wrote.

"What an incredible powerful woman she is!! Thank you Daria for being so honest," another user tweeted.

"What an incredible powerful woman she is!! Thank you Daria for being so honest," another user tweeted.

"The guts on this woman. Not an easy thing to admit publicly in light of where she's from."

One fan brought up Wimbledon's ban on Russian and Belarusian players this year, and said that it wrongfully affected players like her.

"Now think about what Wimbledon did. A blind ban on Russian players based on their nationality only. Also banned a player who can't even live her life freely in Russia... Who was punished? Putin? Or her?" a user posted.

"Now think about what Wimbledon did. A blind ban on Russian players based on their nationality only. Also banned a player who can't even live her life freely in Russia... Who was punished? Putin? Or her?" a user posted.

"I love this girl, fun to watch and honest as fuck. Glad to have her living in Barcelona for some years now. Davai, Dasha!!!"

"no words for the respect i have for her. being this open abt her sexuality in such a homophobic country is *so* brave"

"Living her truth even at such great personal risk. Saying I respect her for this would be downplaying it," another tweet read.

"Living her truth even at such great personal risk. Saying I respect her for this would be downplaying it," another tweet read.

"Living in the closet is impossible, not for the long run" - Daria Kasatkina

Daria Kasatkina has the support of the tennis world.

Speaking to blogger Vitya Kravchenko, Daria Kasatkina spoke her mind about the ongoing war and the lives of people from the LGBTQ community in Russia, saying that given a choice, no one would choose to be homosexual, particularly in a country like this.

"Living in the closet is impossible. Not for the long run, no. It is too hard. It is pointless, you will be completely focussed on that until you choose to come out. Living in peace with yourself is the only thing that matters, and f**k everyone else," Kasatkina said.

This notion of someone wanting to be gay or becoming one is ridiculous. Seriously, if there is a choice, no one would choose being gay. Why make your life harder, especially in Russia? What's the point?" she added.

