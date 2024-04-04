"To draw comparison to what Jannik Sinner did in Miami, you have to go to prime Rafael Nadal on clay" - Andy Roddick

Andy Roddick recently drew a comparison between Jannik Sinner's victory at the 2024 Miami Open and Rafael Nadal's dominance during his prime on clay courts.

Sinner defeated Grigor Dimitrov with a score of 6-3, 6-1 to win his second ATP Masters 1000 title, having won the Canadian Open in 2023. With this win, he became the first Italian to become the World No. 2.

During the recent episode of the 'Served with Andy Roddick' podcast, Roddick praised Jannik Sinner's exceptional performance in Miami, likening it to Rafael Nadal's dominance on clay.

"I'm going to make a point for you about how dominant this performance was by Jannik Sinner. So, as we all know, yes, Novak [Djokovic] is the best of all time numbers, don't lie, but the most dominant person when you get on a specific surface at a specific time is Rafa [Nadal] on clay. Right, that's as indisputable as the G.O.A.T. conversation is. I would say that the Rafa conversation on clay maybe even more. It is more so," Roddick said (at 2:40).

Roddick emphasized Sinner's remarkable wins over defending champion Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals and his dominant display in the final, likening them to Nadal's performances at the 2010 Monte-Carlo Masters. The Spaniard had defeated David Ferrer 6-2, 6-3 in the last four and Fernando Verdasco 6-0, 6-1 in the title bout.

"So what are the statistical comps of Jannik Sinner winning one and two in the semis of a 1000 and then three and one in the finals of a 1000?" Roddick said.

"2010 Monte-Carlo: Rafa Nadal beats [David] Ferer in the semis; I think it's like one and two or one and three (6-2, 6-3), and then beats [Fernando] Verdasco in the final zero and one (6-0, 6-1). So to draw a comp to what Sinner just did in Miami, you have to go to prime Nadal on clay and in a Master's 1000," he continued.

The American added (at 3:36):

"That's what you're comparing this dominance to. Sinner this weekend in Miami to Rafa's best ever finish as far as games lost in a Master's 1000. Sinner in Miami, Rafa prime on clay—that's the comp for what he just did. I think most of us were saying on the way in that he's been the best player in the world."

Andy Roddick also pointed out that Jannik Sinner is in the purple patch of his career due to his recent successes, which include victories over top players like Novak Djokovic, winning the Australian Open, the ABN AMRO Open, and the Davis Cup.

"I've been on record for saying the last five or six months, and he's beaten all the players; he's beaten Novak [Djokovic] three times; he lost his first six in his career against [Daniil] Medvedev and has won the last five. He has won the Masters 1000, has won Davis Cup, has won a Grand Slam, lost to [Carlos] Alcaraz in the semis, won Rotterdam, and won Miami," the former US Open champion said.

The statistical comp for what he did last weekend is Rafa in 2010 in Monte-Carlo, a tournament that Rafa has won, you know, tens of times, which is also absurd," he added.

Jannik Sinner and Rafael Nadal have faced each other three times on the ATP Tour

Rafael Nadal and Jannik Sinner pictured at the 2021 French Open

Jannik Sinner and Rafael Nadal have competed against each other three times on the ATP Tour, with the Spaniard emerging victorious every time. All three matches took place on clay courts.

Their first encounter took place in the quarterfinals of the 2020 French Open, where Nadal defeated Sinner 7-6(4), 6-4, 6-1. The subsequent two matches occurred in 2021.

The first was at the Italian Open, where the 22-time Grand Slam champion triumphed over the World No. 2 with a score of 7-5, 6-4. The next was at Roland-Garros, with Nadal securing a 7-5, 6-3, 6-0 win.

