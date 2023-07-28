Renowned tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou has stated that he is not a fan of putting Carlos Alcaraz in the same bracket as the Big 3 of men's tennis — Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic.

The trio of Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic have dominated the ATP Tour for more than two decades. They have won a combined 65 Grand Slam titles, among a plethora of other major honors.

At the same time when Federer retired from the sport in 2022 and Nadal endured a long injury-enforced spell on the sidelines, Alcaraz rose to the top, winning two Grand Slams and becoming the World No. 1.

With many comparing Alcaraz with the Big3, and some even putting him on the same pedestal as them, Mouratoglou took to social media to express his disapproval. He stated that the era of Big 3 was done and men's tennis has entered a new age now.

“I don't like the idea of the Big 3 label for Alcaraz. We're in a different era. There is no more a Big 3 anyway. There is Novak, who is dominating the game and then Carlos comes in with two grand slams at 20 years old and is in a position that is incredible and he shows incredible qualities,” he said.

Mouratoglou, who has coached the likes of Serena Williams and Simona Halep, further said that Djokovic and Alcaraz are the leading players on the tour currently, with Daniil Medvedev not far behind. The others, he opined, are also capable of winning the big titles but the probability of that happening remains low.

“To label him top Big 3, to me [it] makes no sense. If you look at the game today, there is Novak and Carlos. Daniil who's very close, he is winning a lot. And all the others they're under. Doesn't mean that they cannot win a Grand Slam but for the moment they are under. So we cannot talk about being Big 3,” he said.

“Big 3 we’re talking about Roger, Rafa, Novak. Guys who have 20 plus Grand Slams. So to label someone in the Big 3 on the men's tour, makes no sense for me now,” he added.

“I haven't played a player like him ever, to be honest” - Novak Djokovic on Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz recently locked horns in the 2023 Wimbledon Championships final. Alcaraz came out on top in the hard-fought contest, defeating 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in four hours and 42 minutes to clinch his maiden grasscourt Major.

After the defeat, Djokovic heaped praise on 2022 US Open champion Alcaraz and agreed that the Spaniard was a combination of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and himself.

"I think people have been talking in the past 12 months or so about his game consisting of certain elements from Roger, Rafa, and myself. I would agree with that. I think he's got basically best of all three worlds. He's got this mental resilience and really maturity for someone who is 20 years old. It's quite impressive," he said.

The Serbian further stated that Alcaraz was a 'complete player', the likes of which he has never faced in his storied career.

"I haven't played a player like him ever, to be honest. Roger and Rafa have their own obviously strengths and weaknesses. Carlos is very complete player. Amazing adapting capabilities that I think are a key for longevity and for successful career on all surfaces," he added.

With his Wimbledon win, Alcaraz became just the fifth man in the Open Era to win multiple Majors before turning 21 years old.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here