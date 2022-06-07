To me, Rod Laver is the greatest but Rafael Nadal is in there with Borg, Connors, Federer & Djokovic: Sports columnist Tony Kornheiser

Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal is widely considered to be the greatest player of all time, especially after winning his 22nd Grand Slam at Roland Garros this year. The Spaniard has always been in the "greatest of all time" debate with the likes of Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and even Rod Laver.

On ESPN's 'Pardon The Interruption' show, co-host and long-time sports columnist Tony Kornheiser believes that Nadal is not the greatest player of all time. Kornheiser stated that to him, Rod Laver was the greatest of all time but the likes of Nadal, Djokovic and Federer are in the conversation as well.

"No, not to me. I'm old, Laver is the greatest tennis player of all time. Nadal is in there with, you know, Borg and Connors, sure, and Federer and Djokovic, you know, all of those people. You know what, he gets to sit 1,2,3,4,5, second seat in the back, we don't know who is in the front yet."

Rafael Nadal's French Open title was his only title on claycourt

Nadal Photocall After French Open Victory

Rafael Nadal reigned supreme at the 2022 French Open but it wasn't all smooth sailing on clay this season. The Spaniard missed the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open after he sustained a rib stress fracture at Indian Wells that ruled him out for six weeks. His triumph in Paris was the only title Nadal won on clay this year.

Nadal played in just three tournaments on claycourt this season - the Madrid Open, Italian Open and Roland Garros.

On his return to the tour, he lost to fellow countryman Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open. Nadal aggravated a long-standing foot injury in Rome this year in his loss to Denis Shapovalov in the third round. This was the first time (excluding 2020 when only the Italian Open was held) Nadal entered Roland Garros without having reached a final of a claycourt tournament.

With that said, Rafael Nadal did not put a foot wrong at the second Major of the year, beating four top-10 players en route to the title and dropped only three sets in the entire tournament. He dropped two sets in his thrilling fourth-round encounter against Felix Auger-Aliassime. With his win over the Canadian, Nadal improved his fifth set record to 3-0 at Roland Garros (5-0 overall)

