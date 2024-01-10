"To be one of the first male tennis players is truly an honour" - Christopher Eubanks signs groundbreaking deal with J.Lindeberg

American tennis star Christopher Eubanks feels honoured to sign a sponsorship deal with Swedish luxury lifestyle brand J.Lindeberg.

That makes the American the first tennis player to be represented by the Swedish entity. Considering Eubanks' preference for a mix of boldness and tradition in his tennis attire, JL seems to have met the player's expectations.

The 27-year-old said his association with JL is the right decision, elaborating (as per Forbes):

“For me to be one of the first male tennis players is truly an honour. Seeing how much time and effort they put into both elements of style and fashion made me feel like this is a great fit.

"Then when I met the team, and I saw how much passion everything has for this partnership, I knew it was the right decision.”

JL CEO Hans-Christian Meyer was also delighted to welcome Eubanks into their fold as the brand looks to make a mark in men's tennis, having previously done so in golf and women's tennis. He said:

“We are simply delighted to welcome Christopher Eubanks to our team, with his bold approach and dedication to the game and unique style of play, I can’t think of a better ambassador to represent the spirit of our brand.

"We look forward to supporting him across sport and fashion in every way possible as he continues to take up more space in the world of tennis.”

The World No. 34 was in action in Auckland this week, where he lost his season-opener to Botic van de Zandschulp.

“I think my personal style will be well-represented in my on-court kits" - Christopher Eubanks

Christopher Eubanks

In the same interview, Christopher Eubanks also opened up on how JL has incorporated his inputs and style preference while designing his on-court kits.

Considering his lanky six-foot-seven frame, the American has previously struggled to find shorts and pants that fit him well. However, he's pleased that the Swedish brand met that requirement.

“I think my personal style will be well-represented in my on-court kits,” the American said. “The JL team made it very clear early on that they want and value my input in the style, so I’m very excited about that.”

“That’s one of the things that I’m most excited about, honestly,” he continued. “I’m really looking forward to having shorts and pants that fit me how they’re supposed to.”

Eubanks is coming off a breakthrough season, reaching his first Grand Slam quarterfinal (Wimbledon) and ATP Masters 1000 quarterfinal (Miami), losing to Daniil Medvedev both times. He also won his first singles title on grass in Mallorca.