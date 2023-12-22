Serena Williams once had to come out in defense of Anna Kournikova after the Russian came under attack from a male pro -- former World No. 63 Justin Gimelstob.

Gimelstob won two Grand Slams in mixed doubles, partnering with seven-time singles Major winner Venus Williams. He also represented the United States on more than one occasion at the Davis Cup, and went on to coach John Isner for a while, between 2014 and 2016.

Justin Gimelstob retired from tennis in 2007, but was set to play a mixed doubles event the following year, where Kournikova was also participating. Speaking about the former World No. 8, the American went on an expletive-laden, offensive rant, saying that he despised her to the maximum level and that she was a "b*tch."

Gimelstob went on to add that he was going to bomb serves right into Kournikova's midriff, making sure that she would be crying by the time she left the court.

"She is a b*tch. Hate's a very strong word. I despise her to the maximum level just below hate... I wouldn't mind having my younger brother, who's a kind of a stud, nail her and then reap the benefits."

"I'm going to serve it right at the body, about 128 (mph), right into her midriff. If she's not crying by the time she comes off court then I did not do my job," Gimelstob said in a radio interview, as collected by the Times.

Serena Williams, however, was quick to chastise him and defend Kournikova, stating that Gimelstob's comments were totally uncalled for and unprofessional. As a champion of women's rights throughout her career, the former World No. 1 wanted to believe society had evolved to a stage where women were no longer casually referred to as a "b*tch" by men.

"Being pro-women's rights, I just think we've come farther than to be referred to like this. Anna is a great girl. For anyone to say that about her is not professional. It's just totally uncalled for. Unless you really know these people, you talk to these people, you never know what people go through. It's not good to say those things about people," Serena Williams said, as reported by Times (via the Sydney Morning Herald).

Serena Williams: "I like that people are starting to recognize that women do deserve equal pay"

Speaking in an interview with CBS News back in 2022, Serena Williams touched on the fight for gender equality, emphasizing that it is process that will not just happen overnight.

At the same time, the American was pleased to see people starting to recognize that women deserve equal pay and that they should earn the same as what men stand to make in their professional line of working.

"You just can't expect things to change overnight. I like that people are starting to recognize that women do deserve equal pay and they deserve the same that a male gets," Williams said.

