"To share the court with all these legends of our sport was a very emotional moment & thanks to Wimbledon for that opportunity"-Rafael Nadal on celebrating 100 years of Centre Court alongside Federer, Djokovic & others 

Rafael Nadal was a part of an extremely nostalgic and special moment on July 3 as the legends of the game came together to celebrate the past, present, and future of Centre Court and its 100 years in its current location at Church Road.

In front of a packed crowd and a full Royal Box, an array of Wimbledon champions were greeted onto the court with a standing ovation, with Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Bjorn Borg, Billie Jean King, and Rod Laver among those sharing the stage at the iconic venue.

The 22-time Grand Slam Champion reflected on the memorable moment after his fourth-round match and thanked Wimbledon for acknowledging his achievements over the years.

"To share the court with all these legends of our sport was a very emotional moment and thanks to Wimbledon for that opportunity. The center court, 100 years is something very very special and for me just to be a part of this group of legends is unforgettable, so very happy for that," - Rafael Nadal said in his post match interview

Centre Court has been the main stage at The Wimbledon Championships since 1922 when the tournament relocated from SW19's Worple Road to Church Road. During that time, it has provided the setting for some of the sport’s most iconic moments, including Rafael Nadal’s epic five-set win against Federer in the 2008 final.

The ceremony featured 26 previous champions as well as a singalong led by Cliff Richard, recreating when he memorably entertained the Centre Court crowd during a lengthy rain delay in 1996.

This year’s tournament is the first to operate normally since 2019 after COVID-19 led to it being canceled in 2020 and to capacity being halved last year.

Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray were amongst those who participated at Wimbledon this year. While the Brit was eliminated in the second round by John Isner, Nadal and Djokovic are still in contention to win the prestigious trophy and are through to the quarterfinals of the grasscourt Major.

"He won his first masters 1000 title against me in the final, it's going to be a tough match"- Rafael Nadal on facing Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal at the Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Nadal is through to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon for the eighth time in his career after cruising past Botic Van De Zandschulp in the fourth round 6-4, 6-2, 7-6(6). He'll battle it out against the in-form American Taylor Fritz for a place in the semifinals at the All England Club.

The World No. 4 was asked how different their first meeting on grass would be this year after the American defeated him in the final of the Indian Wells Masters in March.

"Well every match is different, he's playing well, he's having an amazing year winning a first master 1000 title against me by the way in the final. Yes its going to be a tough match but we are in the quartefinals at Wimbledon, what can I expect ? - Nadal said in his post match interview

Taylor Fritz also breezed past his fourth-round opponent Jason Kubler in straight sets 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 to enter his first ever quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

The American was the first player to defeat Nadal this year and will be determined to perform well for a second time on the big stage. This will be the duo's third meeting on tour, with their head-to-head poised at 1-1.

While the 36-year-old will continue his quest for a 23rd Grand Slam title, Fritz will be eager to keep the hopes of winning his first Major tournament alive.

We can expect a high-quality contest between the two as they take center stage on Wednesday to fight for a place in the last four at the Wimbledon Championships.

