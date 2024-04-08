Danielle Collins spoke about resonating with Venus and Serena Williams' modest beginnings after winning the Charleston Open final.

Collins came into the WTA 500 event at the back of winning her maiden WTA 1000 title in Miami. Buzzing with confidence, the former WTA World No. 7 steamrolled her way into the final, beating the likes of Paula Badosa, Ons Jabeur, Sloane Stephens, Elise Mertens, and Maria Sakkari.

Here, she made easy work of fourth seed Daria Kasatkina as it took the 30-year-old only an hour and 17 minutes to defeat the Russian 6-2, 6-1. Collins' win percentage on her first serve was a staggering 95.2%. She also had 12 break point opportunities, out of which she converted four.

After lifting the trophy, Collins sat down for an interview with Tennis Channel, and was quizzed about her thoughts on having Serena Williams' backing on social media.

The 30-year-old called her compatriot her "idol" and spoke about the Williams sisters' profound impact on her generation of women's tennis players.

"Serena was my idol. I think the Williams sisters taught all of us it doesn't matter where you come from, doesn't matter your background, what you look like, how much money your parents have. If you set your mind to something and you work your tail off, anything's possible," Collins told Tennis Channel.

Expand Tweet

The 2022 Australian Open finalist also said she resonated with the Williams sisters' story. She laid bare how much work her parents did for the sake of her dream to become a professional tennis player.

"I think I resonated with their story a little bit too. My dad was my coach and we were at the public parks, and my parents were driving me all around, and working double, triple shifts just so they could support my dream," Collins added.

Furthermore, Collins said she felt grateful to have the support of the Williams sisters.

"To have their support and for them to be so vocal, I feel so grateful."

Serena Williams expressed her delight on Danielle Collins' Miami Open triumph

Danielle Collins kissing the 2024 Miami Open trophy

The 2024 Miami Open marked Collins' biggest career title, and Serena Williams congratulated the 30-year-old for her achievement on social media.

"So happy, love this and you," Williams commented on a congratulatory post for Danielle Collins shared by the official Instagram handle of the WTA.

The 30-year-old replied that she loved Williams more.

"I love you more!!!," Collins said.

The exchange between Danielle Collins and Serena Williams on Instagram after the former's Miami Open triumph

By winning the 2024 Miami Open and Charleston Open in succession, Danielle Collins has repeated Serena Williams' 2008 and 2013 feats. The Charleston Open final marked the American's 13th straight win.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas

Poll : Should Danielle Collins reconsider her decision to retire after the conclusion of this tennis season? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion