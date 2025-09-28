"To win a Grand Slam" - Taylor Fritz addresses Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner's dominance as he reveals main career goal

Taylor Fritz recently unveiled his main career goal, revealing that he has his sights set on winning a Grand Slam title. The American acknowledged the dominance of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, but highlighted that he was one of the few players who could beat the World No.1 and 2.

The men's singles world of tennis is currently dominated by Alcaraz and Sinner, the two stars who have won the past eight Major tournaments. Fritz has been one of the players on the brink of challenging this duopoly, and the American recently showed he has what it takes to disrupt Alcaraz and Sinner’s party as he beat the Spaniard in straight sets at the Laver Cup.

Recently, in a conversation with Olympics.com, Taylor Fritz revealed that his biggest goal for the near future is to win a Grand Slam title, saying,

“For me the first goal and the main goal is to win a Grand Slam and I think if I am able to win a Grand Slam, then that's maybe something I can think about afterwards, is trying to become the World No. 1.”

He went on to add that he considered himself one of the handful of people who holds the potential to upset Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, explaining,

“If you just go down the rankings, the next people are myself and Sasha. I see Novak’s there but we don't know how much longer Novak's going to really play over the next five years. If it's not going to be just Carlos and Sinner then yeah, there's only right now a handful of people that you might be able to contest. And I'm working really hard to be one of them.”

Over the course of 2025, Fritz was dealt mixed results at Grand Slam events. The American struggled at the Australian Open and French Open. His best performance of the year came at Wimbledon, where he reached the semifinals, and he wrapped up his season with a quarterfinals appearance on home ground at the US Open.

Taylor Fritz in action for Japan Open quarterfinals

Fritz at the Kinoshita Group Japan Open (Image Source: Getty)

After leading Team World to a win over Team Europe at the Laver Cup earlier this month, Taylor Fritz is currently in action at the Japan Open. The 27-year-old had a difficult start to his campaign at the ATP 500 event. He took on Gabriel Diallo for his opening round encounter and he had a slow start to his match before staging an incredible comeback to eke out a 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(3) win.

Up next, Fritz faced off against Nuno Borges, beating the Portuguese 7-5, 7-6(4). Now, the American will take on compatriot Sebastian Korda for his quarterfinals encounter at the Japan Open. The duo have previously faced each other thrice, and while Taylor Fritz has won a majority of these matches, Korda did get the better of the World No.5 the last time they played.

