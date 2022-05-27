"To win this many tournaments in a row, beating virtually all your fellow top-10ers, it's really Serena-like" - Pam Shriver on Iga Swiatek's dominance

Former World No. 3 Pam Shriver has lauded Iga Swiatek for her "Serena Williams-like" dominance over the past few months.

Swiatek, 20, has been on a roll this year, with her second-round victory over Alison Riske at the French Open extending her win streak to 30 matches. This is the fourth-best by any player on the WTA tour since the turn of the century. During this period, Swiatek has won five titles and served up 15 bagels (6-0 sets).

Shriver, a former doubles No. 1 and current Tennis Channel analyst, reckons Swiatek is virtually unbeatable at the moment. She reckons the Pole has looked vulnerable in spurts but has had enough in the tank to see off her opponents.

“Obviously she had some battles during that streak, the Samsonova (semi-final) in Stuttgart, the first set against Andreescu (in Rome)," said Shriver. "There have been moments where she hasn't been at her best, but her record in second sets or her record in even tight first sets has been tremendous."

Shriver added that Swiatek's level of dominance is akin to Serena Williams' when the American was in her prime.

“Who has been this dominant? You could say Ashleigh Barty has some of these qualities, but I would say to win this many tournaments in a row, beating virtually all of your fellow top-10ers and beating a few of them a couple of times, it's really Serena-like," Shriver said.

Serena Williams won 34 consecutive matches in 2013, the second most by any WTA player this century, after her sister Venus, who won 34 on the trot in 2000.

During this time, she has racked up titles at four WTA 1000 tournaments - Doha, Indian Wells, Miami and Rome - and one in Stuttgart. Swiatek has dropped only five sets during this stretch and none in eight matches since the Stuttgart semifinals.

Her Rome triumph marked the first time she successfully defended a title, making her a runaway favourite at Roland Garros.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg #1 Iga Swiatek makes it five straight titles and 28 straight match wins, beating Ons Jabeur (who herself was on an 11-match win streak) 6-2, 6-2 in the WTA 1000 Rome final.



Swiatek is further ahead of the pack than anybody in a long time, and she’s still pulling further away. #1 Iga Swiatek makes it five straight titles and 28 straight match wins, beating Ons Jabeur (who herself was on an 11-match win streak) 6-2, 6-2 in the WTA 1000 Rome final.Swiatek is further ahead of the pack than anybody in a long time, and she’s still pulling further away.

The World No. 1 has lived up to the billing in the French capital this week, dropping just four games in her opening two matches. Swiatek takes on Danka Kovinic on Saturday for a place in the second week of the tournament.

