"Today was the best she strung together" - Jessica Pegula hails 'flawless' Iga Swiatek performance in Qatar Open final

Iga Swiatek's performance against Jessica Pegula in the 2023 WTA Qatar Open final on Saturday even left Pegula in awe. As Swiatek clinched yet another 'bagel' set in a match, this time in a final against the world No. 4, Pegula admitted that she faced the most lethal version of Swiatek she has ever encountered on the court in the Qatar Open final.

Just last month, Pegula beat the highly dominant Swiatek 6-2, 6-2 in their semi-final tie at the United Cup. The world No. 1 earned payback for that loss and in some style, winning the match 6-3, 6-0, extending her streak of winning matches with at least one 'bagel' set to four matches.

Saturday's win also gave Swiatek her fifth win in seven meetings against Pegula, with the American star's only other victorybesides the United Cup win coming in their first ever meeting back at the 2019 Citi Open in Washington DC.

Reflecting on their latest clash and all previous matches, Pegula stated that the version of Swiatek she faced in the Qatar Open final was the most "flawless" of all, particularly in the second set.

"To me it seemed like probably today was the best she (Iga Swiatek) strung together, you know, like a full set of playing really flawlessly," Jessica Pegula said in her post-match press conference.

Despite not being able to win a single game in the second set, Pegula felt that she played that set better than the first set. Having said that, she further highlighted Swiatek's flawlessness, suggesting why she lost the set, and thus the match, so convincingly.

"Today the second set was pretty high level. Like I actually thought I somewhat played better in the second set, but I just wasn't winning the points that I needed to, and she's a really great front runner," Pegula explained.

While Pegula maintained that Swiatek's level of tennis in Doha this week was second to none, she also stressed the challenge of facing the Polish superstar at the French Open, where she has already won two titles.

"I would say probably here was definitely, I feel like, the hardest I have probably, the second set specifically. Then maybe the French Open where I just felt like she's so comfortable on clay," the American added.

Iga Swiatek breaks Chris Evert's long-standing record at Qatar Open 2023

Iga Swiatek in action at the Qatar Total Energies Open.

After losing only five games throughout her 2023 Qatar Open campaign, Iga Swiatek broke a 42-year-old record held by Chris Evert of losing the fewest number of games en route to a WTA title in a 32-58 player draw. Back at the 1981 Swiss Open in Lugano, Evert lost only seven games throughout the tournament.

While it is noteworthy that Swiatek played just three matches this week in Qatar as she received a walkover against Belinda Bencic in the quarterfinals, the 21-year-old clinched yet another impressive record.

Earlier in the tournament, Swiatek beat 8th seed Veronika Kudermetova 6-0, 6-1 in the semifinals and 2022 Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins 6-0, 6-1 in the Round of 16.

