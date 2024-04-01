“Today has been the first full day outside of my bed” - Barbora Krejcikova opens up on her health issues amid prolonged tennis absence

Barbora Krejcikova recently opened up on her health issues amid her prolonged absence from tennis.

Krejcikova has faced a bump in her 2024 season due to a severe flu. She kicked off her year at the Adelaide International 1 where she was stunned by compatriot Anna Kalinskaya in the first round.

However, the Czech didn't let this deter her rhythm and followed it up with a quarterfinal run at the Australian Open where she was eliminated by eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka. She reached her second quarterfinal of 2024 at the Abu Dhabi Open, where she lost to Liudmila Samsonova.

The 2021 French Open champion was slated to play in the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships, where she was the defending champion, but pulled out of the tournament citing a back injury. She then mentioned in an Instagram story that she had caught a severe flu which she was recovering from. The Czech also mentioned that her back injury was improving and hoped to be back to training soon.

Expand Tweet

However, it seems that her flu was more serious than she initially thought. Krejcikova provided a health update in another story where she shared some updates on her health with her fans.

The Czech said that she spent her first full day outside of her bed since the flu and will start her road to recovery by going out on some walks. She also said that she doesn't plan to do any high-intensity activity yet.

“Some more news about my condition. Today has been the first full day outside of my bed. Im still not allowed to practice nor do anything higher intensity so Im starting with some easy walks in our nature. I will keep you updated about my progress in next days. Barbora", she wrote in an Instagram story.

Barbora Krejcikova's Instagram Story

Barbora Krejcikova's impressive title-winning run at the 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships

Dubai Duty Free Tennis - Day Seven

Barbora Krejcikova has won seven singles titles in her illustrious career including the 2021 French Open, and is also a former World No. 2. The Czech is also a career Golden Slam Winner in doubles.

Krejcikova won the 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships to win the first WTA 1000 title of her career. She kicked off her run with a win over Irina-Camelia Begu in the first round and followed it up with wins over seventh seed Daria Kastakina and 12th seed Petra Kvitova.

After being bagelled in the first set of the quarterfinals by second seed Aryna Sabalenka, the Czech turned things around to continue her dominant run and then took out third seed Jessica Pegula in the semifinals.

Barbora Krejcikova defeated World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the summit clash in straight sets to secure her maiden Masters 1000 title.