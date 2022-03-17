"Today was a little bit worse than other days" - Rafael Nadal clinches 18th win in a row but reveals foot issues have resurfaced

Rafael Nadal continued his fantastic run of form in 2022, getting his 18th consecutive win. He beat Reilly Opelka 7-6(3), 7-6(5) in the fourth round of Indian Wells on Wednesday.

Nadal is now 18-0 this year and the second player since 1990 besides Novak Djokovic to achieve this feat. The Serb, of course, pulled this off twice, when he went 41-0 in 2011 and then 26-0 in 2020.

The 21-time Major Champion's achievement was made all the more special by the fact that he was almost driven into retirement by a chronic foot injury in 2021. Nadal was forced to sit out for most of the season after Roland Garros.

He underwent extensive treatment for his condition and returned this year, making history by winning the Australian Open. Rafael Nadal also won the Melbourne Summer Set and the Mexican Open.

But the Spaniard's foot seemed to bother him during the second set against Opelka - a fact he admitted during the post-match press conference.

"So-so. For a moment, good. Then on the second set, a little bit worst, being honest. I felt my foot a little bit on the second set," Rafael Nadal said. "I was able to keep going, keep running till the end, no? That's the same thing. Yes, being honest, I am not in the moment to lie or to hide things."

The three-time Indian Wells champion revealed that his foot bothered him more against Opelka than it has in recent matches. However, he allayed fears by insisting that the aggravation was not on unexpected lines.

"I am just very happy to be playing tennis. Today was a little bit worse than other days. It's true that the last couple of days the foot have been bothering me a little bit more. Something that can happen. We know that," Nadal said. "Just try to be ready and stay positive because going to be my last tournament on hard. After we going to go back to clay. That probably helps a little bit more."

ATP Tour @atptour



He is into his 98th Masters 1000 QF!



@RafaelNadal | @BNPPARIBASOPEN | #IndianWells What a remarkable shot

"Nick Kyrgios' one of the toughest opponents without a doubt" - Rafael Nadal

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg Rafael Nadal wins 7-6(3), 7-6(5) over Reilly Opelka, setting up a spicy Indian Wells quarterfinal with wildcard Nick Kyrgios tomorrow.



Nadal has won 5 of his 8 matches against Kyrgios, but Kyrgios won both of their previous meetings on North American hard courts.

Rafael Nadal will take on familiar foe Nick Kyrgios in the last eight on Friday. Nadal leads Kyrgios 5-3 in the head-to-head and has usually been given a tough time on court by the Aussie.

The 35-year-old spoke about the difficulties of playing Kyrgios, especially when the latter is motivated. Nadal insisted that he does not expect easy fixtures at this stage of the tournament.

"Well, Nick is difficult in any conditions, no? When he's playing well and when he's excited and motivated, he's one of the toughest opponents without a doubt, no?"

"Tomorrow going to be a tough match, but we are in quarterfinals of Indian Wells, Masters 1000," the Spaniard said. "We can't expect another thing, no? I have to expect a very tough opponent in front. Tomorrow going to be."

"I hope to be ready for it, I need to play well and let's see if I'm able to make that happen hopefully."

José Morgado @josemorgado Nick Kyrgios plays another incredible match to easily beat #8 Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-4 in 76 minutes and reach the last 16 in Indian Wells. Kyrgios lost 10 (!) serve points all match.



His first top 10 win since beating Tsitsipas in the 2020 ATP Cup.



Next? #10 Jannik Sinner.

